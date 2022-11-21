Meet TECO: An Efficient Video Prediction AI Model That Can Generate Long, Temporally Consistent Video For Complex Datasets In 3D scenes

Read full article on original website
Google AI Introduces ‘SegCLR,’ a Self-Supervised Machine Learning Technique that Produces Highly Informative Representations of Cells Directly from 3D Electron Microscope Imagery and Segmentations
If we can analyze the organization of neural circuits, it will play a crucial role in better understanding the process of thinking. It is where the maps come into play. Maps of the nervous system contain information about the identity of individual cells, like their type, subcellular component, and connectivity of the neurons.
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Imagine you have two pictures of the same scene taken from different angles. Most of the objects in both pictures are the same, just you look at them from different angles. In computer vision, objects are assumed to have certain features like edges, corners, etc. Matching these features is critical for some applications. But what would it take to match features between two pictures?
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Study from Harvard Find Ways to Maximize the Accuracy of Image Segmentation by Machine Learning Algorithms in Multiplexed Tissue Images Containing Common Imaging Artefacts
Cell types, basement membranes, and connective structures that organize tissues and tumors can be found in length ranges ranging from microscopic organelles to whole organs (0.1 to >104 m). In the investigation of tissue architecture, Hematoxylin, Eosin (H&E), and immunohistochemistry microscopy have long been the method of choice. Furthermore, clinical histopathology continues to be the principal method for diagnosing and treating illnesses like cancer. Classical histology, however, needs to give more molecular data to correctly classify disease genes, analyze development pathways, or identify cell subtypes.
Baidu Researchers Propose ‘HETERPS’ for Distributed Deep Learning with Reinforcement Learning-Based Scheduling in Heterogeneous Environments
Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) have succeeded greatly in several fields, including advertising systems, computer vision, and natural language processing. Large models with lots of layers, neurons, and parameters are often trained using plenty of data, which significantly boosts final accuracy. For example, the Click-Through Rate (CTR) prediction model, BERT, and ERNIE use a lot of parameters; for instance, BERT uses between 110 million and 340 million parameters. Large models often consist of layers that are both data- and compute-intensive. CTR models, for instance, handle highly dimensional input data.
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Creepy machine uses AI to read your thoughts without even touching you, scientists reveal
SCIENTISTS have unveiled a new AI-powered method that can read your thoughts. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and fMRI, researchers are able to see what people were hearing and thinking during a brain scan, The Scientist reported. fMRI, or functional magnetic resonance imaging, is a type of imaging method that can...
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Meet MultiRay: Meta AI’s New Platform For Efficiently Running Large-Scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Today’s state-of-the-art AI systems for handling text, images, and other modalities achieve optimal performance by first training a massive model with a massive quantity of data and then training that model to specialize in a single job (for example, identifying harmful speech). The result is a high-quality, high-priced specialized tool. The cost of maintaining so many massive models quickly escalates out of control if there are many problems to solve. As a result, huge state-of-the-art models are rarely employed in production, and considerably smaller and simpler models are typically used instead.
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
People don't mate randomly – but the flawed assumption that they do is an essential part of many studies linking genes to diseases and traits
The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings – instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it’s plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown. But what about correlations involving genes? How can researchers be sure that a particular trait or disease is truly genetically linked, and not caused by something else? We are statistical geneticists who study the genetic and nongenetic factors that...
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Machine Learning Framework Called ‘GRAVL-BERT’: A BERT-Based Graphical Visual-Linguistic Representations For Multimodal Coreference Resolution
The use of multimodal data for AI training has gained popularity, particularly in recent years. The popularity of voice-activated screen devices like the Amazon Echo Show is rising due to their increased potential for multimodal interactions. Customers can refer to products on-screen using spoken language, which makes it easier for them to express their objectives. Multimodal coreference resolution (MCR) refers to this process of selecting the appropriate object on the screen utilizing natural language comprehension. In order to create the next generation of conversational bots involves resolving the references across many modalities, such as text and visuals.
JWST Peers Deep Into The Universe's Early Galaxies, Revealing Something Surprising
The first galaxies may have formed far earlier than previously thought, according to observations from the James Webb Space Telescope that are reshaping astronomers' understanding of the early universe. Researchers using the powerful observatory have now published papers in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, documenting two exceptionally bright, exceptionally distant...
Google AI Introduces a Novel MoE Routing Algorithm Called Expert Choice (EC) That can Achieve Optimal Load Balancing in an MoE System While Allowing Heterogeneity in Token-to-Expert Mapping
The number of model parameters in the network significantly influences a neural network’s ability to process information. Recent academic work has largely focused on discovering more efficient ways to increase model parameters because the latest technological advancements necessitate more parameters. This increase in model parameters like dataset size and training time has effectively improved the performance of NLP models and computer vision systems.
