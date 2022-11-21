Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Holiday Kickoff Returns with a New Name: Winterland
Sat 11/26 @ 4-7PM Cleveland’s annual downtown holiday season kickoff event, now in its 37th year, has been renamed. No longer Winterfest, it’s now “Winterland.” But it’s the same event that has attracted thousands of people to Public Square each Saturday after Thanksgiving for the tree-lighting, fireworks and more.
Cleveland Thanksgivings past : Cherished memories are another reason to be grateful
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The traditions many of us celebrate each Thanksgiving with family and friends are the opportunity to gather with those we love, and revel in stories and recipes that bring laughter and fond memories of loved ones long departed. Cleveland.com Editor Chris Quinn used his Subtext account...
Medina County Parks honored for work with Feeding Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District has been widely recognized and praised for its mission of protecting natural resources, preserving wildlife and woodlands, creating wetlands and developing parkland for the public to enjoy. Recently, the district was honored for a different type of service to the community. The...
Former Bistro 185 Space in Collinwood to Reopen in Spring as Charter House
New owner Chris King says, "the neighborhood is going in a great direction."
Brunswick family happy they found a Peanut: Send us your pet stories
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ten years ago in this paper -- the Brunswick Sun -- we saw an ad from Save Ohio Strays looking for a home for a 6-year-old tiger-striped cat. Her name was Peanut. It was love at first sight! And of course we adopted her then and there.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
Busy time for Salt+ duo Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa, with Felice Urban Cafe added to growing restaurant group
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
Fire officials share safety tips ahead of busy holiday season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the holidays and winter months arriving, local officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes. Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti said departments across the country see an increase in fires during the holiday season. “Everyone is busy...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood mom speaks out after toddler found wandering outside Rocky River daycare
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mom spoke to 19 News Tuesday after her toddler was found outside her Rocky River daycare last week. “There are a lot of feelings I went through, anger, sadness, devastation. I was speechless, I mean i could not describe what I was feeling,” said mom Annette Pena.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champ crowned
Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!
Toddlers found alone outside Rocky River daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
City of Cleveland making changes to make snow removal more efficient
CLEVELAND — Thankfully, this past weekend didn't bring the level of snow folks in Buffalo experienced, but parts of northeast Ohio still were greeted with over half a foot of snow. What You Need To Know. The City of Cleveland said it's pleased with the reponse its snow plow...
Cleveland.com news quiz, 2022 Thanksgiving edition
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been a long time since the Pilgrims celebrated what is commonly acknowledged as the first Thanksgiving in ... what year was that? And where was it? And what was on the menu?. Think you know? Then take a shot at the cleveland.com news quiz,...
Resident reports two cars stolen, keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Nov. 14 at 9:55 p.m. a resident reported being the victim of a scam. He said that a friend messaged him on Facebook asking for money, which he sent. He later learned the friend had been hacked and had not requested any money. The man began receiving messages from an unfamiliar email address asking for more money. Officers are investigating.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0