Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
Gary Lee Snow
Gary Lee Snow, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Gary was born Saturday, April 28, 1951, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Carlton D. Snow and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Snow. In addition to his parents: he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara J. Tyler, and Marion J. “Jackie” Roberts.
Tennessee Court Of Appeals Visits UT-Martin
Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.
James Jay Kemerer
Mr. James Jay Kemerer, 81, of Union City, died Saturday at Jackson, Madison County General Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to...
Tornadoes Drop Pre-Thanksgiving Contests At TCA
Union City, Tenn.–The best effort of the young season fell barely short for the Union City girls. UC pushed homestanding Trinity Christian Academy to the limit before dropping a 62-56 decision Tuesday night in Jackson. The Lady Tornadoes are still looking for their first win after three games but...
Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit
Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons
Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
Refuge To Host ‘Trim Tree For Wildlife’
Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
UC Schools Teams Up To ‘Shop Local’
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City will be on the same team again in the upcoming holiday season. UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has presented each system employee $200 in “Tornado Cash” as part of their Christmas bonus, with that money to be spent with area businesses and merchants who are members of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
Baptist-Union City Receives “A” Safety Grade
Union City, Tenn.–The Leapfrog Group awarded Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “Baptist Union City is honored to receive this ‘A’ rating from LeapFrog, and I am grateful...
Weakley County Schools Seek, Salute Substitute Teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. With November 18th marking National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in our schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout...
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
Santa House Arrives In Downtown Paris With New Look, New Location
Paris, Tenn.–Even Santa needs a Christmas present. Santa’s house arrived in downtown Paris this morning and has both a new look and a new location. Students at John Harrison’s shop class at Henry County High School added a ramp and railing to the house, which has been moved to the middle of the north court square and away from the traffic of the corner, where it had been located.
