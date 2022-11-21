Body of missing Belvedere man found according to family, Aiken Co. Coroner’s Office

UPDATE, 11/22/2022, 5:22 P.M. – The missing Belvedere man was found deceased on Tuesday afternoon according to his family and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

According to authorities, Kenneth Dale Williams was found at the bottom of a steep embankment along Belvedere Clearwater Road near the area where he was last seen.

The Coroner’s Office says that they do not suspect foul play.

Williams’ autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry, SC.

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Belvedere man is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

52-year-old Kenneth Dale Williams was reported missing Sunday night, November 20th, by his family after not hearing from him for three days, according to a Missing Persons report filed with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is described as a white male, who is 5’5″ and weighs 106 pounds.

According to his family, Williams was last seen pushing his bicycle down Clearwater Road the night of Thursday, November 17th.

According to the missing persons report, a family member saw Williams at his residence off Bordeaux Street in Belvedere, SC, at approximately 6:30 p.m. before he left on his bicycle. They’d discussed making improvements to Williams’ porch, the family tells WJBF.

He was later seen by the same relative around 10:30 p.m. pushing his bike down Clearwater Road in the direction of Clearwater, SC. That is the last reported sighting of Williams.

The family tells WJBF that they are afraid Williams could have gotten disoriented if he has not had his medications.

Family members also tell WJBF that Williams is mentally challenged, and that they’ve become afraid for his safety after not hearing from him for several days.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office advises that Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweat pants, a black jacket with the University of Georgia Bulldog logo on it, and a red University of Georgia knit hat.

Williams has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database a missing person.

If anyone has information about Kenneth Dale Williams’ whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

