Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
Inflation-fighting holiday entertaining
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co.--who is the queen of large meal prep--shares many fantastic inflation-busting tips as we embark on hosting and attending holiday gatherings. The two interviews cover all aspects of feasts or gatherings including desserts and cocktails. Stephanie Godke’s home...
Floor-it-forward with Carpetland
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971. Eric Langan, president and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and the latest on what’s trending in...
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
2022 Festival of Trees
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Festival of Trees is underway through Nov. 27 (closed on Thanksgiving) at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Paula takes us on a tour of some of the lavish displays including the gift shop, the trees, room vignettes, and hearth and home in three different video segments.
From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process. Check out high basketball action from across the QCA. First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s return Wednesday. Updated: 18 hours ago. First Alert...
Need a free T’giving Day dinner?
Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
How much water do you need for good health? Dr. Bill Langley has the surprising answer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Where did the recommendation of eight, eight ounce glasses of water each day come from? Dr. Bill Langley says it came from beverage companies and there are no health benefits to drinking that much water. He says only under certain circumstances, like replacing fluids when sweating, is when that much water is really necessary.
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Orange Chapel Reflections
Gilson, Ill. (KWQC) -Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020 (after the church closed) and she has turned it into a new event space that is perfect for weddings and more in Knox County. The Orange Chapel Reflections is hosting a Country Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 from...
Muscatine names a new police chief
Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next system moves out of the plains. What will that mean for Thanksgiving Day?. Lake effect snow season runs from the early fall into the winter season before the lakes freeze over.
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal. He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait. HyVee...
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton Middle School sixth-grader who has an interest in weather shares the forecast with his fellow classmates everyday during the school’s morning announcements. “Current temperature, 26°, so it’s a, so far it’s a good day for Clinton, Iowa,” said 11-year-old Daniel Calvert....
What’s The Good News for November 2022?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?. It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you...
Midwest river towns looking for answers after forever chemicals found in water
CORDOVA, Ill. — This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives...
