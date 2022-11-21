Read full article on original website
Related
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in Dozier
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning at an address on Main Street in Dozier and reported a resident had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence near the Jan Cook Community Center to find one individual had died from a gunshot wound. According to...
WSFA
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
One dead in fiery one-vehicle Dallas County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning that resulted in one death. Cpl. Reginal King said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Alabama 14 near the 120 mile marker, about four miles east of Selma in Dallas County. A 2013 GMC Acadia left...
Atmore woman killed in Sunday Escambia County crash
Alabama Troopers say an Atmore woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash in Escambia County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Booneville Road about eight miles northwest of Atmore. Tara R. Nelson, 46, was injured when...
atmorenews.com
BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP
Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County jury acquits Morrow on charges dating back 22 years
A Crenshaw County jury acquitted Robby Glen Morrow, of Troy, on charges dating back more than 20 years. The jury handed down the decision after four days of trial, finding Morrow not guilty of one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash
Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
WSFA
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.
courierjournal.net
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
Andalusia Star News
Covington County deputy’s quick action helps saves neighbor’s life
Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.
wdhn.com
Industry looking to locate in the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One economic recruiter says industry nationwide has discovered Southeast Alabama as a great place to set up a manufacturing facility. Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation Director, Jesse Quillen, told the coffee county commission that he continually receives inquiries from companies looking to relocate. Within the...
Greenville Advocate
ALSDE school report card, truer proficiency portrait than “failing school” list
Three area schools — Butler County’s Greenville High School and Central Elementary School and Central High School in Lowndes County — fell among the 79 Alabama schools ranked as the lowest performing 6% on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 (AAA) list for school year 2021-2022. School...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another was injured after a Saturday night crash in Dallas County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy. 80 near mile marker 77, about four miles west of Selma. Authorities said 44-year-old Carlton...
Poarch Band of Creek Indians celebrate 50th Anniversary of its Pow Wow Thanksgiving Day and the day after
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After a two year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving tradition with its annual Pow Wow. This year’s the 50th anniversary of the annual Porch Creek Indians Pow Wow. About 16,000 people make the trek […]
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families
The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
Brewton, home of Award Winning Christian author and television host Laine Lawson Craft
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — From the tea room of her historic Brewton, Alabama home, Laine Lawson Craft writes books and produces her Christian podcast, ‘Livin’ Lively with Laine.’How she got here is a journey she never imagined. “Most of my life, Rose Ann, I was was self condemned. I knew I wasn’t good enough. There […]
Selma man dies from injuries in multiple-car crash in Dallas County
A Selma man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash this week in Dallas County, Alabama state troopers said. Michael L. McCants, 39, died on Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. McCants had been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash four days earlier, on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, about a mile north of Selma.
Comments / 0