Covington County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Piland was in the right place at the right time when he came to Dorothy Burnette’s aid upon returning home late one evening. He received word that 71-year-old Burnette, his downstairs neighbor at Magnolia Court Apartments, was experiencing difficulties with her heart Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m. Piland was off-duty from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office that night and had not been at his apartment long when he sprung into action.

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO