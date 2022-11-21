ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: Standoff following assault report ends peacefully

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxdZW_0jJ5V6Sz00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a brief standoff on the city’s northwest side Monday ended peacefully with the suspect in custody.

The incident started when a woman called authorities and said a man she knew had broken into her home and assaulted her.

When police arrived, the man had already gone.

OSBI agents investigating 4 dead in Kingfisher County

Officers located the man at another home near NE 23rd and Prospect where he refused to come out.

A standoff ensued, but authorities say after a brief standoff, the suspect came out of the house peacefully and was taken to be questioned.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working hard to keep people with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and other constraints from smaller agencies across the state are now forcing them to make the drive to the county where the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply just going to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy