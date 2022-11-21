Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications
If your family lives in Summers County and is in need of assistance for Christmas, you may pick up an application at the Summers County DHHR office at 322 Summers St. Hinton, WV. Applications are available starting November 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will be November 30, 2022. The program can assist Summers County residents with children from newborn to twelve years old. All applications are reviewed and vetted to establish eligibility. The program can assist with clothing and toys but please, no bicycle request. All approved applicants will be notified by mail and given information regarding the gift giveaway.
