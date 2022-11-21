ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 2 days ago

If your family lives in Summers County and is in need of assistance for Christmas, you may pick up an application at the Summers County DHHR office at 322 Summers St. Hinton, WV. Applications are available starting November 1, 2022. The deadline to apply will be November 30, 2022. The program can assist Summers County residents with children from newborn to twelve years old. All applications are reviewed and vetted to establish eligibility. The program can assist with clothing and toys but please, no bicycle request. All approved applicants will be notified by mail and given information regarding the gift giveaway.

The post Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show

The Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring “A Hometown Hinton Christmas Show” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building (handicap accessible). The show will feature local artists of all ages performing your favorite Christmas songs. This year's emcee is WVVA's, Christina Kass. The Hinton Hope Foundation provides college scholarships each year to two Summers County High School Seniors. The proceeds from the show will go towards the scholarship fund. Admission is $10 for ages five and up; $7 with a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will benefit the Summers County Toy Fund (ages birth to 12), which has helped hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts over the years. Monetary donations will also be accepted towards the efforts of the Toy Drive. This is a family-friendly event! Bring extra cash for some yummy concessions.For more information, call 681-238-3045 or visit the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook. The post HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary is giving back to the community this Christmas season with a free Community Christmas Dinner. The event will take place on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until the food runs out. At this time, the location is TBD. Anyone interested in making a monetary donation to help with the dinner can reach out to the auxiliary by email at tfd.auxiliary@gmail.com. Square is available for digital donations. The auxiliary will be releasing more information soon. The post TFD Auxiliary to hold Community Christmas Dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Lootpress

Beckley food giveaway announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. The giveaway will take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley, and is being held as part of Mountaineer Food Bank’s scheduled Mobile Food Pantry distribution stops for the week.
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton

HINTON, (Hinton News) – Santa’s mailbox has returned to Hinton. On Thanksgiving day, the mailbox appeared in the Summers County Memorial Building Courtyard. Children who put their letter to Santa in the mailbox by Dec. 17 will receive a reply directly from Jolly Saint Nick. Unfortunately, he gets quite busy after that date, preparing for […] The post Santa’s mailbox returns to Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Christmas parade announced

The annual Hinton Christmas parade is scheduled to take place on Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is Hinton’s Hallmark Christmas. The lineup starts at 5 p.m. at Pivont Funeral Home. The tree lighting will be at City Park immediately following the parade. Before the parade, Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Festival will be […] The post Hinton Christmas parade announced appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Chipotle is coming to Beckley!

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

City of Hinton announces 2022 Snow King and Queen

The City of Hinton has announced the 2022 Snow King and Queen. Michael Ferrell Mann and Emilee Smith have taken on the respective mantles. According to the announcement, Mann is a senior at Summers County Comprehensive High School. He is a member of the Basketball Team and the National Honor Society. Mann is the son […] The post City of Hinton announces 2022 Snow King and Queen appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Goodwill is coming to Madison, Grand Opening announced

MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Goodwill experience is coming to Boone County as preparations are underway for Grand Opening of a new Madison Goodwill location. Following on the heels of the recent opening of the Sophia Goodwill location, the newest Goodwill store will open next month at 700 Main St., Suite B. in Madison.
MADISON, WV
Hinton News

Graham House Christmas Dinner planned

The annual Graham House Christmas dinner will take place on Dec. 9 and 10. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $25 each. Choose a night and order tickets through Jimmy Bowling by calling or texting 304-716-6430. According to a recent update, the menu will consist of turkey, stuffed pork loin, mashed […] The post Graham House Christmas Dinner planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25

LEWISBURG (Hinton News) – Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s drive-through light show will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25. The show will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays–Sundays until Dec. 24. “We are so excited to once again offer Christmas at the Fair to the public,” State Fair […] The post Christmas at the Fair to open Nov. 25 appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […] The post Rare earth metals to be extracted from WVa coal impoundments appeared first on The Hinton News.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Items stolen from Christmas display in Hinton

BREAKING NEWS: HINTON, (Hinton News) - According to a statement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, one or more individuals stole several items from the Christmas display at the Courthouse in Hinton. The statement also says some remaining items were damaged. The theft occurred during the "late hours of Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19." Anyone with information regarding the theft and damage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 304-466-7111. Hinton News will provide any additional updates as they become available. The post Items stolen from Christmas display in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

The Hinton sinkhole is actually filled with ash

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Hinton sinkhole, which has become a growing problem for the local community, has finally seen progress. The sinkhole has proved to be far more difficult to deal with than anticipated because it is actually filled with ash. Engineers with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) were hard at work designing […]
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Roses opens in Hinton

The new Roses Department Store in Hinton officially opened its doors on Saturday, Nov. 19. After facing a few delays, the store is finally open to the public. According to a statement from the City of Hinton, a grand opening ceremony, including a ribbon cutting, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1. Hinton News will […] The post Roses opens in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies to invest $60m in Wyoming County to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy. “I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy