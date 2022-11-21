Deadline arrives for Toy Fund applications

The Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring “A Hometown Hinton Christmas Show” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building (handicap accessible). The show will feature local artists of all ages performing your favorite Christmas songs. This year's emcee is WVVA's, Christina Kass. The Hinton Hope Foundation provides college scholarships each year to two Summers County High School Seniors. The proceeds from the show will go towards the scholarship fund. Admission is $10 for ages five and up; $7 with a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will benefit the Summers County Toy Fund (ages birth to 12), which has helped hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts over the years. Monetary donations will also be accepted towards the efforts of the Toy Drive. This is a family-friendly event! Bring extra cash for some yummy concessions.For more information, call 681-238-3045 or visit the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook. The post HHF sponsors A Hometown Christmas Show appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO