Bettye Green
Mrs. Battye Green, 77, of Troy, died Sunday, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Kerry Smith
Mr. Kerry Smith, 66, of Martin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Kerry was born Thursday, March 22, 1956, in Fulton, Kentucky, son of the late William Harold and Marion Louise (Lochridge) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Terry Glynn Smith.
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
WestStar Hosts New County Mayors’ Forum
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership program held the New West Tennessee Mayors Meet-up event Nov. 9 at the Dunagan Alumni Center on the main campus. The event was co-sponsored by Northwest Tennessee Development District, Southwest Tennessee Development District, UT Martin and WestStar Leadership.
Former Dresden Firefighter Sentenced In Arsons
Dresden, Tenn.–A former volunteer firefighter with the Dresden Fire Department was sentenced to jail for his part in arson fires in Weakley County. Codie Austin Clark, age 27, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Parham to six months in jail, with four and a half months of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to two of the victims.
Gary Lee Snow
Gary Lee Snow, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Gary was born Saturday, April 28, 1951, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Carlton D. Snow and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Snow. In addition to his parents: he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara J. Tyler, and Marion J. “Jackie” Roberts.
Tornadoes Drop Pre-Thanksgiving Contests At TCA
Union City, Tenn.–The best effort of the young season fell barely short for the Union City girls. UC pushed homestanding Trinity Christian Academy to the limit before dropping a 62-56 decision Tuesday night in Jackson. The Lady Tornadoes are still looking for their first win after three games but...
Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit
Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
Holiday Cheer From Paris–And Santa
Paris, Tenn.–If the Eiffel Tower in Paris doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. The Eiffel Tower, with Santa Claus climbing to the top, has been lit up with festive green and red colors to welcome visitors to Paris. The city of Paris is also aglow with holiday cheer downtown, with the Downtown Plaza and Santa house decorated with lights, giant ornaments, trees and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will arrive in downtown Paris at 10 a.m. Friday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
Tennessee Court Of Appeals Visits UT-Martin
Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
Refuge To Host ‘Trim Tree For Wildlife’
Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
Santa House Arrives In Downtown Paris With New Look, New Location
Paris, Tenn.–Even Santa needs a Christmas present. Santa’s house arrived in downtown Paris this morning and has both a new look and a new location. Students at John Harrison’s shop class at Henry County High School added a ramp and railing to the house, which has been moved to the middle of the north court square and away from the traffic of the corner, where it had been located.
UC Students Give Heartily To Community Service Project
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools students and staff have again put the ‘giving’ in an annual Thanksgiving community service project. Collectively, UC Elementary, Middle and High Schools have donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations that will feed and provide assistance to those in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
Weakley County Schools Seek, Salute Substitute Teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. With November 18th marking National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in our schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout...
Discovery Park To Offer Free Admission To SNAP Recipients In 2023
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced that the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, will participate in the Museums for All program beginning in January 2023. This initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). The program aims to ensure that all children and adults have access to high-quality museum experiences.
