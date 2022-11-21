Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Sheriff Jeff Shaver Announces that ALL Cherokee County School’s Now Have an Assigned SRO
Sheriff Jeff Shaver is pleased to announce that, after years of hard work, and through partnerships, ALL Cherokee County Schools now have assigned SRO’s. Sheriff Shaver said “Lt. Kelley was proud to already start building relationships with faculty and students through conversations in the hallways. While we are happy to have placed an School Resource Officer at CES, we are also proud to continue to help protect our students by having dedicated law enforcement professionals on site across our county.” He added “One specific thing to consider when placing an SRO is carefully selecting quality people, having SROs has been a goal of mine for years, and I do believe we have quality people that care for their schools.”
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite Program Celebrates 7 Recent Program Graduates
Fort Payne, Ala. – On Friday, November 18, seven participants from the Fort Payne Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College. Fort Payne DRC Lite Administrator Brandon Thompson and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey thanked guests for coming out to show support and congratulated graduates on the milestone they reached.
weisradio.com
Alabama AG’s Office Says “No Criminal Action by Officers”
No Criminal Action By Officers. That is the finding of the Alabama Attorney General’s office after an investigation of the actions of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy during an arrest of two subjects at the Easy Street Bar and Restaurant in Centre on September 4th. A video taken...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Wednesday November 23rd
Steven Pike, 38 of Piedmont, was arrested November 21st at 1:04 PM, charged with negotiating worthless instrument, by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Timmie McGatha, 58 of Centre, was arrested November 22nd at 2:58 PM, and later released at 8:01 PM, with no charges listed by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday November 19th
Patrick Jones, 43 of Piedmont, charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rodney Williams, 49 of Piedmont, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Bostic, 49 of Piedmont, arrested on a bench warrant...
WAFF
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation, funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center
Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58. “The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for three persons of interest regarding Alpine homicide
ALPINE, Ala. – Three men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide that occurred in Alpine earlier this month. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for any information regarding the locations and statuses of a trio that was potentially involved with a fatal incident that took place in Alpine on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/14/2022 to 11/20/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 879 calls for service. There were 72 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 68 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 14 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 230 traffic stops, and 70 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
$20,000 reward offered after Pell City woman fatally run over while stopping break-ins
A reward of $20,000 is now being offered in the death of a Pell City woman who was fatally run over while trying to foil a series of car break-ins. Rebekah Poe, 46, was killed Sunday night in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail. Police said it was...
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
allongeorgia.com
On the Agenda: Waffle House
The Chattooga County Land Development Commission has scheduled the following meeting:. Parcel #: 000570000002100I – Atrium Floyd Health Freestanding ER Project: Project ID = 22-00001. Parcel #: 00S3800000008 & 00S3800000007 – Waffle House Project: Project ID = 22-00002. A Zoom Link will be posted on ChattoogaCounty.org on the...
harbinclinic.com
Harbin Clinic Honors Employee Dedication with Service Awards Ceremony
Harbin Clinic honored its longest-serving full-time employees with a Service Award Ceremony. During the celebratory event, employees were recognized for their contribution of 10 years or more to Harbin Clinic. The 77 employees honored for their service have worked a combined 1,385 years for Harbin Clinic. “It is with grateful...
23-year-old man arrested for attempted murder after striking Springville Police officer with stolen vehicle from Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for striking a Springville police officer with a stolen vehicle out of Trussville on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the 6100 block of Clubhouse Way […]
