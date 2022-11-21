Read full article on original website
Last week, the all-new, next-generation Lincoln Nautilus leaked via the Ministry of Industry and Information – a regulatory body of the Chinese government – which posted a few photos of the luxurious crossover online. As expected, the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus takes considerable styling influence from the Lincoln Star Concept, and it will also become a slightly larger vehicle overall moving forward. However, there is one interesting feature present on the new Nautilus that’s especially intriguing – what appears to be a back-lit logo.
As Ford Authority reported in October, a very special 2022 Ford Bronco donated by The Blue Oval to the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) made its debut at the Las Vegas-based automotive aftermarket extravaganza merely one month later. What makes this particular 2022 Ford Bronco build a bit more special than most is the fact that it was pieced together entirely by women – a team that included a whopping 125 individuals, who put in a combined 5,000 hours of labor to make it unlike anything else out there. It was also at the 2022 SEMA Show, where Ford Authority was able to get a closer look at this cool and unique build.
Ford Motor Company has fared rather well in the Q3 edition of Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report as the Ford F-150 finished as the most considered non-luxury vehicle and pickup on the market, while its Ford F-Series counterpart – the Ford Super Duty – also ranked in the top five as one of the most considered pickups on sale. Ford also held onto its position as the second most considered non-luxury brand behind Toyota after briefly taking over the top spot back in Q4 of 2021. Meanwhile, Lincoln also fared quite well in terms of ranking on the list of factors driving luxury consideration, carrying on a trend that began several quarters ago.
Celebrating almost 70 years of the Corvette, the latest iteration of the race-bred variant promises to be the best-performing and most refined Z06, ever. For many Corvette enthusiasts, the Z06 is perhaps the most desirable model within the line-up. Using the success and development of the Corvette C8.R race car, the C8 Z06 will integrate the first-ever flat-plane V-8 engine ever seen in a production Chevrolet, let alone a Corvette.
At this year’s SEMA Show, which took place earlier this month, Leer debuted a brand new Ford Maverick build with a heavy focus on street truck style, albeit with a very unique low-profile bed cap fitted in the rear. In spite of its low-slung stance, that particular pickup was also designed for work purposes, equipped with features such as an expandable power station for electric tools, a roof rack, and solar panels. However, Leer has now exclusively informed Ford Authority that it plans to put the truck’s low-profile bed cap into production in the second quarter of 2023.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R debuted back in July following years of anticipation, as well as more than a few requests that FoMoCo offer the high-performance off-road pickup with V8 power once again – something that it hadn’t done since the second-gen model debuted for the 2017 model year. Since then, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the very first 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R deliveries to begin, and now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those units are currently on their way to dealers across the country.
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
After spending months disassembling a Ford Mustang Mach-E and analyzing all of its various bits and pieces, YouTuber and engineer Sandy Munro and his team have turned their sights to the Ford F-150 Lightning in recent weeks, giving us an in-depth look at the EV pickup’s battery pack, body, thermal system, frunk, and chassis. Now, Munro’s team is back with a new video that takes a closer look at the Ford F-150 Lightning and its electric motors.
Blue Oval technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco creates some truly fascinating and informative content on a regular basis, and over the past several months, has helped us learn more about some general Ford EcoBoost problems including a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature, and how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video explaining the Ford Battery Monitoring System (BMS) in depth.
Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
Production of the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger is in full swing after the very first units began rolling off the line at the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant earlier this year. Since then, next-gen Ranger production has begun at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, with FoMoCo also working to ramp up its capacity amid high demand for the new model. Ranger production will soon begin at the Pacheo Assembly plant and Michigan Assembly plant as well, with the all-new pickup launching in North America in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The Blue Oval previously promised that a bevy of new parts and accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger will be available, and that list now includes the recently-revealed flexible rack system for the mid-size hauler, which will launch for select models in 2023.
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
As most are aware by now, there are a variety of factors that can have an impact on the range of all-electric vehicles – speed, weather, grade, hauling, and towing are just a few, though in all fairness, ICE-powered vehicles face fluctuating fuel economy as a result of many of these factors, too. Regardless, with winter settling in across much of the country, Ford F-150 Lightning owners will want to know how they can maximize the range of their EV pickup in cold temperatures, and The Blue Oval is happy to oblige with some tips on how they can do exactly that.
As Ford Authority reported earlier this month, the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor made its debut at the 2022 Baja 1000 off-road race as production of its road-going brethren is underway in certain parts of the world. Developed in partnership with Kelly Racing from Australia and U.S.-based Lovell Racing, the racing Ford Ranger Raptor enjoyed a successful debut as well, earning a first-place finish in the stock class at the iconic annual event.
