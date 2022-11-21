Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
NBC Sports
How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded
SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
NBC Sports
Sources: Judge's two-day Giants visit includes Steph connection
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a few hours after Aaron Judge's two-day meeting with the Giants ended, Joc Pederson opened his Instagram and posted an image of Judge in a Giants jersey, along with the message, "We're ready when u are 99." The story soon was shared by Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb, but in trying to convince the American League MVP to leave the New York Yankees for his hometown team, the Giants are not relying only on their stars.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Dion Dawkins questionable with ankle injury, Josh Allen throws another red zone INT
The Bills lost linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury before halftime and they opened the second half without one of their offensive starters. Left tackle Dion Dawkins did not get on the field during the team’s first offensive possession of the third quarter. During the drive, the Bills announced that Dawkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
NBC Sports
What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap
SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
Bills' Von Miller carted off with knee injury against Lions
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed. 2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing. 3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
FOX Sports
Browns place starting center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost another center to injury, placing starter Ethan Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he hurt his knee on the opening drive in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Pocic's loss is the latest blow to the struggling Browns (3-7) and...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Comments / 1