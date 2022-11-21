ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
