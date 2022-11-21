Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Portland residents say new syringe disposal boxes are a step, but not enough
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Syringe disposal boxes are now located at three parks in Louisville. Metro Parks made the announcement Monday; city officials hope the boxes will curb the number of needles left on the ground, harming people who find them. However, some Portland residents think the newly installed boxes...
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday. The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release. People who...
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
Louisville installs syringe boxes at 3 parks to prevent the spread of diseases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Syringe boxes can now be found in Portland, Shelby and Boone Square parks, the City of Louisville announced on Monday. Officials said the boxes were installed to prevent the spread of bloodborne diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis C in the community. “Harm reduction is about...
Downtown businesses complain some parking meters don't work as PARC increases rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting January 1, Kentuckians will begin paying more at parking lots, garages and meters as part of a state mandated parking sales tax increase. The increase could mean that Louisville's Parking Authority of the River City (PARC) could make $1 million more dollars next year. Many...
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
Louisville ranks as overall best city for coffee in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Recent data shows that Louisville's coffee scene is the best in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First. Mandoe, a digital signage company, analyzed independent reviews, prices and availability in compiling a list of where to find the best coffee cities in the country. Watch...
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
East Louisville diner stepping up to give underserved community members Thanksgiving meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Louisville restaurant is working to make sure local families have Thanksgiving dinner. For the past few days, it's been all hands on deck at the Goose Creek Diner in the Westport Plaza. Restaurant staff have been showing up bright and early, each and every day, to prepare 333 turkey dinners.
Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
Restaurant chain names salad after 'The Hammer'; proceeds benefit business with special needs employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip. "You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer. "I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little. He's...
MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
Woman shot multiple times near Oxmoor mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot behind the Oxmoor Center the morning of Thanksgiving. Around 9 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, according to an LMPD press release.
