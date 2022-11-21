ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘It’s really tragic’: Millions of Oregonians in need of food assistance during holidays

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More and more families in Oregon are wondering where they’ll get their next meal.

First, it was the economic impact of the pandemic. Now, inflation and rising rent prices are meaning more families have to access food banks and soup kitchens. However, those organizations want people to know they’re there to help and that there’s no shame in using their services.

According to Google, the search “food pantries near me” in Oregon increased by 70% in the past year.

The Oregon Food Bank says 1.5 million people are seeking food assistance in Oregon this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the pandemic. The organization held an event on Monday where volunteers packed food donation boxes to be distributed to food support organizations and families across Oregon ahead of the holiday season, as part of Google and Feeding America’s effort to provide 50 million meals nationwide.

KOIN 6 News talked with Blanchet House, a soup kitchen in Old Town, who says they have noticed the increased need too.

“We’re definitely seeing more families, people with children who are coming, more people who drive up … People are looking for a way to stretch their food budget,” said Scott Kerman from Blanchet House. “We’re seeing people access our services that we don’t normally see.”

“It’s really tragic what I’m seeing, especially here in Old Town,” added Blanchet House client Carson Rivers.

Kerman also pointed out how inflation also impacts them, but they can’t pass those increased costs onto the people they serve.

“There was an economic crisis that proceeded the pandemic,” he said. “We have to assume those costs, and we’re not going to diminish our services. We’re actually having to elevate our services.”

Thomas Barrett
2d ago

Thanks to the Democrat's Taxation of all of us working with jobs, and having to support those who don't work or want to work as well as the Illegal Immigrants.

its-me-again
2d ago

it's not tragic its reality. hardworking taxpayers can't afford basics anymore. the state is willing to give so much to those that don't want to work for it. very sad

Daniel King
2d ago

Learn to grow/gather your own, plan earl, not willing to work, then starve!

