Ann Arbor, MI

Game Preview: Ohio State Seeks Revenge For Last Season’s Loss At Michigan

There have been 599 games played in Ohio Stadium over the last 100 years, but you would be hard-pressed to find a game with higher stakes than Saturday’s matchup between second-ranked Ohio State and third-ranked Michigan. The winner will keep their undefeated season alive, clinch a spot in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH

