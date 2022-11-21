Read full article on original website
Robert E. Heald, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Robert E. Heald,78, husband of Roberta Harris Heald, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., notice
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., 75, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, January 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., where a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of Tom’s service will be available at the following link: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/thomas-bosica-jr.
Salvage Sculptures by André Benoit on display in December at Rockport library
ROCKPORT — During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday, obituary
Sally Ann (Pope) Halliday passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022. Sally was born on August 17, 1942 in Gardiner, Maine, the only daughter of Harold Thoits and Marjora Viola (Christensen) Pope. Sally attended Gardiner High School where she excelled in her studies, was active in several of...
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
Brenda M. Frost, obituary
BELFAST — Brenda M. Frost, 75, passed away November 18, 2022 at her residence in Belfast. She was born May 17, 1947, in Belfast to Maynard and June (Davis) Thompson. Brenda was a member of the American Legion and the Women's Auxillary. She worked for many years at Em Bee Cleaners. Brenda loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, her flower garden, birds, camping, and bear and moose hunting at Scraggly Lake where she enjoyed being the cook. She adored her cats, Patches, and Paw Paw.
Boston Post Cane recipient in Warren believes strongly in volunteerism
WARREN — Town of Warren Board of Selectmen Chair Wayne G. Luce and Town Manager Sherry Howard presented the Boston Post Cane to Warren’s oldest resident, “the delightful Mary Lee Merrill” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born on December 6, 1925, Mary Lee came to Maine...
UMC’s “DAY OF GIVING” IS DECEMBER 10!
United Midcoast Charities’ annual “Day of Giving” is just a few weeks away! On December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants will be donating part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. “There are a lot of...
Curtace ‘Scott’ Gamlen, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Curtace "Scott" Gamlen, 78, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Sussman House on November 19, 2022. His wife and his brothers were by his side during his final days. Scott was born in 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents Cuthbert ("Curt") and Acela Gamlen.
Fōda marks the spot as Appleton’s only restaurant
APPLETON—A farmhouse with a stone hearth and fireplace, a giant pond, and three acres in the countryside is the newest hotspot in Appleton. Chef and owner of Camden’s popular breakfast and lunch spot Boynton-McKay, Brian Beggarly has teamed up with chef Andrew Bridge, formerly of Thomaston’s Station 118, to open Appleton’s only bar and restaurant, Fōda, which is an old English word for “food.”
Gift Basket Silent Auction benefits Carver Memorial Library
SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library, located at 12 Union St., is having a Gift Basket Silent Auction fundraiser that runs from November 15 through December 15, at 4:45 p.m. The festive gift baskets have themes such as tea, crafts, cooking, kids, quilts, and many more. The library has had generous and creative donations from community members and local businesses including Coastal Café, Dragonfly Quilting, and Frame By Frame. The Friends of Sears Island and Coastal Mountains Land Trust baskets are perfect for outdoor adventures, according to the Library, in a news release.
Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival launches 2023 Poster Contest
UNION — The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 Fair, July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023. Entries should reflect the themes of this...
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back
ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
UPDATED: Maine Field Hockey Association honors area athletes
The Maine Field Hockey Association has named accolade recipients for the 2022 season, including athletes to its all-state teams and all-academic team. Three area seniors were named to the all-state teams: Claudine Webber of Camden Hills in Class A, Kara Richards of Belfast in Class B and Greta Ahlefeld of Mount View in Class C.
