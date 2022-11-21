BELFAST — Brenda M. Frost, 75, passed away November 18, 2022 at her residence in Belfast. She was born May 17, 1947, in Belfast to Maynard and June (Davis) Thompson. Brenda was a member of the American Legion and the Women's Auxillary. She worked for many years at Em Bee Cleaners. Brenda loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, her flower garden, birds, camping, and bear and moose hunting at Scraggly Lake where she enjoyed being the cook. She adored her cats, Patches, and Paw Paw.

BELFAST, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO