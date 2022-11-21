A Hopkins County group unveiled a memorial to victims of last December’s tornado outbreak this weekend less than a month before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club held a ceremony Saturday in Dawson Springs City Park, revealing a granite, teardrop-shaped monument bearing an American Flag on one side and a Lord Byron quote – “Adversity is the path to truth” – alongside the names of 19 area residents who lost their lives in the storm last December on the other.

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO