wkyufm.org
Tornado memorial unveiled in Dawson Springs ahead of one-year storm anniversary
A Hopkins County group unveiled a memorial to victims of last December’s tornado outbreak this weekend less than a month before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club held a ceremony Saturday in Dawson Springs City Park, revealing a granite, teardrop-shaped monument bearing an American Flag on one side and a Lord Byron quote – “Adversity is the path to truth” – alongside the names of 19 area residents who lost their lives in the storm last December on the other.
wkdzradio.com
Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
WBKO
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
wkdzradio.com
Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court
Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners
In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
daviessky.org
Lambert Pioneer Christmas Set for December 3
Daviess County Parks & Recreation will host the inaugural Lambert Pioneer Christmas at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Make plans to attend this event with your family and experience the magic of the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Christmastime!. Families are asked to pre-register for the Children’s...
Visit Owensboro wins second place in statewide awards
(WEHT) - Visit Owensboro won second place in the field of marketing campaigns at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association's annual tourism Traverse Awards in Lexington.
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police hosting 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive in Ohio County
Members of the Kentucky State Police are planning to collect food for a good cause. KSP Post 16 will be hosting a "Cram the Cruiser" food drive event in Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 2. The food collection event will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart...
wkdzradio.com
Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton
A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Chamber Seeking Public’s Help To Brighten Hospital Rooms
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will partner with the community to add some holiday decorations to rooms at Trigg County Hospital and Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says this is the second year for the Trim the Tree event. Sumner says the event will...
14news.com
Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season With Kettle Kickoff
Since 1914, Salvation Army of Hopkinsville has been “meeting human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination” — lending a hand to those who need it most, without seeking reciprocity. That mission continued Tuesday, when Lieutenants Roger and Lindsey Galabeas humbly opened the 2022 “Kettle Kickoff,” officially...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year's Christmas Drive recently, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
wevv.com
Woman shares special connection with new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County
Crews have recently wrapped up projects surrounding the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge and the opening of the new one in Henderson County, Kentucky. While to many, the bridge may just be another part of a daily commutes or other travels, one woman shares a special connection with the bridge.
wevv.com
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
wkdzradio.com
Stephen Kohl, 73 of Evansville, Indiana
Graveside services for 73 year-old Stephen John Kohl, Sr. of Evansville will be Sunday, Decemeber 4, at 1:00 p.m. at Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
14news.com
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
