Dawson Springs, KY

wkyufm.org

Tornado memorial unveiled in Dawson Springs ahead of one-year storm anniversary

A Hopkins County group unveiled a memorial to victims of last December’s tornado outbreak this weekend less than a month before the one-year anniversary of the disaster. The Dawson Springs Rotary Club held a ceremony Saturday in Dawson Springs City Park, revealing a granite, teardrop-shaped monument bearing an American Flag on one side and a Lord Byron quote – “Adversity is the path to truth” – alongside the names of 19 area residents who lost their lives in the storm last December on the other.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Governor And First Lady Make Dawson Springs Stop

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear took time to speak to everyone on hand for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Pennyrile State Resort Park Monday, November 21.
WBKO

Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Solar Talk Again Captivates Christian Fiscal Court

Discussion surrounding Christian County’s proposed 2,000-foot general setback variance for solar installations continued Tuesday morning, when fiscal court was once again addressed and questioned by Oriden representative Megan Stahl. With a special-called meeting set for 8:30 AM November 29 planned for the second reading of the ordinance, Stahl wanted...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

CCPS Elementary Schools Tabbed As ‘Purple Star’ Winners

In what was a showcase of gratitude for military veterans, and most especially their children, Christian County Public Schools and its officials spent Monday afternoon in the Middle School Performing Arts Center warmly embracing their newly-earned “Purple Star School” designations. A program already up and fervently running in...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Lambert Pioneer Christmas Set for December 3

Daviess County Parks & Recreation will host the inaugural Lambert Pioneer Christmas at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Make plans to attend this event with your family and experience the magic of the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village at Christmastime!. Families are asked to pre-register for the Children’s...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Greg Baker, 54, of Crofton

A celebration of life for 54-year-old Greg Baker of Crofton, KY will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Baker Farm located in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Chamber Seeking Public’s Help To Brighten Hospital Rooms

The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will partner with the community to add some holiday decorations to rooms at Trigg County Hospital and Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says this is the second year for the Trim the Tree event. Sumner says the event will...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Meeting held to discuss school buildings in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved to submit their “draft facility plan” to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Every four years, the Local Planning Committee meets to discuss the needs for Webster County schools. An architect went into each of the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Salvation Army Opens Holiday Season With Kettle Kickoff

Since 1914, Salvation Army of Hopkinsville has been “meeting human needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination” — lending a hand to those who need it most, without seeking reciprocity. That mission continued Tuesday, when Lieutenants Roger and Lindsey Galabeas humbly opened the 2022 “Kettle Kickoff,” officially...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year's Christmas Drive recently, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro

The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Stephen Kohl, 73 of Evansville, Indiana

Graveside services for 73 year-old Stephen John Kohl, Sr. of Evansville will be Sunday, Decemeber 4, at 1:00 p.m. at Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store

Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
CADIZ, KY
14news.com

14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY

