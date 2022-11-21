ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MassLive.com

Patriots injury report: David Andrews questionable; starting OL out vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots got some good news and some bad news ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that starting center David Andrews is officially questionable for the game. This comes after Andrews left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a thigh injury and had reproted doubts about his outlook for the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports

This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
NBC Sports

Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense

MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe

The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
NBC Sports

Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad

The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames

Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.

