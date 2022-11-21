Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Patriots injury report: David Andrews questionable; starting OL out vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots got some good news and some bad news ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that starting center David Andrews is officially questionable for the game. This comes after Andrews left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a thigh injury and had reproted doubts about his outlook for the season.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
Bills' Von Miller carted off with knee injury against Lions
Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller left Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Dolphins injury report: 13 players listed ahead of Texans game
In preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
NBC Sports
Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad
The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line. The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move. Kareem opened this season on...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports
Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby
Eleven weeks down, seven to go. Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Comments / 0