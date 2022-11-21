Read full article on original website
Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., notice
SOUTH THOMASTON — Thomas A. Bosica, Jr., 75, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, January 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., where a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of Tom’s service will be available at the following link: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/thomas-bosica-jr.
Gordon R. Harris, notice
CAMDEN — Gordon R. Harris, 102, of Camden, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. A Memorial Service will be announced by the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Karen Elaine Anderson, obituary
WALDOBORO — Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine on November 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland, Maine on December 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
Salvage Sculptures by André Benoit on display in December at Rockport library
ROCKPORT — During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
Brenda M. Frost, obituary
BELFAST — Brenda M. Frost, 75, passed away November 18, 2022 at her residence in Belfast. She was born May 17, 1947, in Belfast to Maynard and June (Davis) Thompson. Brenda was a member of the American Legion and the Women's Auxillary. She worked for many years at Em Bee Cleaners. Brenda loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, her flower garden, birds, camping, and bear and moose hunting at Scraggly Lake where she enjoyed being the cook. She adored her cats, Patches, and Paw Paw.
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
Curtace ‘Scott’ Gamlen, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Curtace "Scott" Gamlen, 78, passed away peacefully in the loving care of Sussman House on November 19, 2022. His wife and his brothers were by his side during his final days. Scott was born in 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents Cuthbert ("Curt") and Acela Gamlen.
UMC’s “DAY OF GIVING” IS DECEMBER 10!
United Midcoast Charities’ annual “Day of Giving” is just a few weeks away! On December 10, dozens of local retailers and restaurants will be donating part of the day’s proceeds to support more than 50 agencies in Knox and Waldo counties. “There are a lot of...
Boston Post Cane recipient in Warren believes strongly in volunteerism
WARREN — Town of Warren Board of Selectmen Chair Wayne G. Luce and Town Manager Sherry Howard presented the Boston Post Cane to Warren’s oldest resident, “the delightful Mary Lee Merrill” on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Born on December 6, 1925, Mary Lee came to Maine...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Nov. 14-18. Camden. Neall Johnson Revocable Trust of 2000 and Cecilia Neall Johnson Tr. to Einar Daniel Johnson II Tr. and Einar Daniel Johnson November 18 2008 Trust. William K. Thorndike and Marthee S....
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival launches 2023 Poster Contest
UNION — The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 Fair, July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023. Entries should reflect the themes of this...
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
