Strongsville, OH

Cleveland.com

Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland.com

Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter

On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Moreland Commons a ‘jewel,’ ‘feather in their cap’

Moreland Commons, a residential community off of Chagrin Boulevard between Lander Circle and SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills, now has half of its residences occupied. The community, which broke ground in 2019, consists of 41 single-family homes and 18 villas, said Adam Kaufman of the Howard Hanna Pepper Pike office. He is the exclusive marketing agent for the development.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wtuz.com

I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash

A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
BOLIVAR, OH
cleveland.com

Fat Head’s Brewery tappings set for A Special Wish Ale

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fat Head’s Brewery’s ‘A Special Wish Ale’ – which raises money for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio - is set to return for a limited run. The brewery’s Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Canton locations will carry the ale beginning at 5 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 8. The brewery and non-profit will host a tapping event with raffles to celebrate the annual fundraiser.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

