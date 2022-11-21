Read full article on original website
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
Sheetz is offering Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon through Nov. 28
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drivers are dealing with high gas prices this Thanksgiving, but Sheetz is offering a cheap alternative to kick off the holiday season. Through Monday, drivers can fill up with Unleaded 88 for $1.99 per gallon. The average price of regular, unleaded 87 gasoline was $3.44 per gallon in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Resident reports two cars stolen, keys left inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Nov. 14 at 9:55 p.m. a resident reported being the victim of a scam. He said that a friend messaged him on Facebook asking for money, which he sent. He later learned the friend had been hacked and had not requested any money. The man began receiving messages from an unfamiliar email address asking for more money. Officers are investigating.
More drivers passing school buses: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Nov. 17 at 8:49 a.m. a Bay Village City Schools bus driver reported that someone had passed her stopped school bus the previous morning. The bus driver said she was stopped in the area of Sutcliff Drive picking up children with her flashers activated and stop sign out when the car passed. After reviewing the video, and a brief investigation, the driver was identified. The 53-year-old Bay Village resident was cited.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
Woman calls police about chicken bones in her yard; three college students cited for loud music: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicion: Race Street. A Race resident contacted police at about 11 a.m. Nov. 16 regarding chicken bones that had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months. The resident was concerned that her dogs and other...
Sheetz drops price of select gas to under $2 per gallon for Thanksgiving week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz lowered its prices for unleaded 88 fuel to under $2 per gallon for the week of Thanksgiving. The $1.99 per gallon of unleaded 88 fuel is approximately $1.58 cheaper than the average in Ohio, according to Sheetz and AAA. The discounted price to save drivers...
Driver crashes through fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, causing temporary shutdown
CLEVELAND — On the busiest travel day of the year, operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) were halted temporarily after a car crashed through a fence on airport property Wednesday evening. According to a statement on Hopkins' social media platforms, at approximately 9 p.m., an SUV drove through...
Busy time for Salt+ duo Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa, with Felice Urban Cafe added to growing restaurant group
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
As man puts baby in car seat, suspect jumps out of front seat and demands money: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted robbery: Cedar Road. At 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16, police were dispatched to a lot at 14050 Cedar Road, where a Cleveland man, 43, reported that as he was putting his 4-month-old son into his backseat car seat, a man got out of the car’s front passenger seat and, with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.
Moreland Commons a ‘jewel,’ ‘feather in their cap’
Moreland Commons, a residential community off of Chagrin Boulevard between Lander Circle and SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills, now has half of its residences occupied. The community, which broke ground in 2019, consists of 41 single-family homes and 18 villas, said Adam Kaufman of the Howard Hanna Pepper Pike office. He is the exclusive marketing agent for the development.
I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
Fat Head’s Brewery tappings set for A Special Wish Ale
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fat Head’s Brewery’s ‘A Special Wish Ale’ – which raises money for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio - is set to return for a limited run. The brewery’s Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Canton locations will carry the ale beginning at 5 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 8. The brewery and non-profit will host a tapping event with raffles to celebrate the annual fundraiser.
Cleveland Hopkins airport temporarily shuts down after driver breaches fence, accesses airfield
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had to temporarily shut down on the busy day before Thanksgiving after a person drove through a gate onto the airfield. The incident happened at 9 p.m. The person drove through an airfield gate, according to airport officials. “To maintain the highest...
