ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Grocery stores open along the First Coast on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot. If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How will pressures of record inflation affect Black Friday shopping?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the next 48 hours, like clockwork, shoppers are expected to flock to stores in hopes of scoring those great Black Friday deals. But this year comes with the added pressures of record inflation. Economist Joe Krier with Tidal Flow Trading said how shoppers respond to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East

The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

USS Orleck could be on the move soon

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy