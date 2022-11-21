Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Grocery stores open along the First Coast on Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot. If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store...
News4Jax.com
‘We believe in giving back’: Arlington restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington restaurant is making sure people have something to eat for Thanksgiving Day. Free meals are being offered for part of the day at 2111 Restaurant and Daiquiri Lab on University Boulevard. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone can show up to and get...
News4Jax.com
How will pressures of record inflation affect Black Friday shopping?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the next 48 hours, like clockwork, shoppers are expected to flock to stores in hopes of scoring those great Black Friday deals. But this year comes with the added pressures of record inflation. Economist Joe Krier with Tidal Flow Trading said how shoppers respond to...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
theshelbyreport.com
Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program
Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
First Coast News
Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
News4Jax.com
Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Inflation drives up need at local food banks above pandemic levels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food banks are stretched thin as inflation drives up the need beyond what organizations saw even during the pandemic. Feeding Northeast Florida said the demand for its services is up about 25% over this time last year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “If you...
Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner? No cranberry sauce? No whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?. No worries. There are still some grocery stores or other places in Clay County where you can purchase those last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores in the Jacksonville area also have been included in this list.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend. The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 27.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East
The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
News4Jax.com
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Jax Illuminations. The drive-through light display that features a million...
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
USS Orleck could be on the move soon
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck could soon be on the move after Jacksonville City Council considers emergency legislation to have the ship go to Pier One. The war ship was supposed go to the pier, but was delayed because of the Berkman Plaza II demolition, the naval museum has concerns about accessibility at the shipyards behind the Fire Museum.
JIA says more than 10K passengers are flying out of Jax for Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to AAA, air travel is nearly 8% higher than it was last year. An estimated 4.5 million people are flying to their Thanksgiving destinations. Jacksonville International Airport says tens of thousands of people are flying out for Thanksgiving. JIA leaders say they will have more...
