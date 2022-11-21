ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU vs. Arkansas State women's basketball: How to watch, three things to know

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
 2 days ago
The OU’s women’s basketball team wraps up a four-game road trip at Arkansas State on Tuesday.

The Sooners (4-1) are coming off an 89-80 win over UT Arlington on Sunday.

Arkansas State (2-2) has won back-to-back games, both at home.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch OU (4-1) at Arkansas State (2-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KOKC 1520 AM, KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM

Three things to know about OU at Arkansas State

The Sooners dropped out of The Associated Press poll Monday after their 124-78 loss at Utah on Nov. 16. OU was ranked No. 16 last week.

OU's Taylor Robertson has 460 career 3-pointers. She's five away from tying for No. 4 all-time in NCAA history. Robertson needs 37 more to tie the NCAA record of 497.

The Sooners beat the Red Wolves 101-89 in last season's opener in Norman. OU leads the all-time series 5-1, though the teams are tied 1-1 in Jonesboro.

Ryan Aber, Staff writer

Comments / 0

 

