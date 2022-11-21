Another young puppy that’s left wing probably woke that doesn’t understand the constitution let alone the 2nd amendment. Learn the laws and enforce the ones in force currently. Stop cashless bail, then when you grow up come back and talk to us without threats.
Folks. Please take responsibility for your actions. Stop blaming the guns. They don't have emotions or feelings. They don't get happy or sad or have violent tendencies. They're just tools made out of metal and plastic they are not alive.😣
if you want to stop the gun violence, just go to the Dem run cities and put more police on the street. Gen Z is fed up with it, they are the group that keeps electing soft on crime mayor's, prosecutors and Governors. You have only to blame yourselves. Throwing pixie dust around or your nose in a computer won't stop it. Close the mental instutions and let the loonies out and this is what you get.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Father Reacts to Learning Son is Mass Shooter with ShockingRemarksNikColorado Springs, CO
Five people died in the shooting at the Club Q, ColoradoNewsing the StatesColorado Springs, CO
