Colorado Springs, CO

Kevin
2d ago

Another young puppy that’s left wing probably woke that doesn’t understand the constitution let alone the 2nd amendment. Learn the laws and enforce the ones in force currently. Stop cashless bail, then when you grow up come back and talk to us without threats.

chuck Dovis
2d ago

Folks. Please take responsibility for your actions. Stop blaming the guns. They don't have emotions or feelings. They don't get happy or sad or have violent tendencies. They're just tools made out of metal and plastic they are not alive.😣

Bruce Bentley
2d ago

if you want to stop the gun violence, just go to the Dem run cities and put more police on the street. Gen Z is fed up with it, they are the group that keeps electing soft on crime mayor's, prosecutors and Governors. You have only to blame yourselves. Throwing pixie dust around or your nose in a computer won't stop it. Close the mental instutions and let the loonies out and this is what you get.

HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting

Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.“Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
The Independent

Ted Cruz under fire for urging protection of guns in tweet about Colorado Springs massacre

Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he condemned the Colorado shootings with a caveat that the killings must not become an “excuse” to take away citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.A mass shooting at an an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday left five people dead and injured at least 25.Mr Cruz tweeted on Sunday: “Heidi and I are praying for the victims & loved ones impacted by the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. This senseless evil needs to end.“While Democrats rush to politicize before the facts are fully known, stripping law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment right...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Herald News

Gun show loophole

The so-called gun show loophole refers to the legal exemption that allows private sellers, such as gun show vendors, to sell weapons without conducting background checks. While federally licensed gun sellers must run background checks, not all sellers must be licensed. Those sales are known as the secondary market. The Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House in 2021, but has yet to proceed out of committee.
