Robert Lewandowski denied World Cup moment as Guillermo Ochoa steals show in Group C draw
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales
The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
Soccer-Dutch make winning return to World Cup with 2-0 win over Senegal
DOHA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Netherlands scored twice in the final minutes through Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in their World Cup Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.
Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 LIVE: Result, score and reaction as Dutch snatch late win
The Netherlands seized the advantage in World Cup Group A as goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed a 2-0 win over African champions Senegal on Monday.The Lions of Teranga are missing their talisman, Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, at this tournament and though they battled hard, could not find a way past the debutant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert. The win puts the Oranje, three times World Cup finalists, in a strong position in the group, with matches against Ecuador and hosts Qatar to come.A disappointing match at Al Thumama Stadium was played in front of plenty of...
Portugal vs. Ghana lineups: Live 2022 World Cup updates, score, as Cristiano Ronaldo takes on Black Stars
After a controversial exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo looks to focus on the world's biggest prize. Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo and his club team, Manchester United, agreed to part ways, he and Portugal square off against Ghana on Thursday in the Group H opener for both sides at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo accused United of betrayal and took shots at manager Erik ten Hag and the club's management in an interview with Piers Morgan. United moved quickly to terminate his contract based on breach of contract. On Thursday, Ronaldo and Portugal face a Ghana team that returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
Uruguay vs South Korea player ratings as Son Heung-min and Fede Valverde impress at World Cup
Uruguay and South Korea played out a scrappy goalless draw to share the points in this Group H World Cup match at Education City Stadium.La Celeste had the best chances early on, with Federico Valverde controlling well and volleying just over after Jose Gimenez’s delightful long ball. While a desperate situation for South Korea on a counter-attack saw Mathias Olivera overhit the ball with Darwin Nunez in on goal.But Uruguay should have been behind moments later when an unmarked Hwang Ui-Jo leaned back and blazed over from 10 yards out. Verteran centre-back Diego Godin was then agonisingly close to...
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Mexico player ratings vs Poland in World Cup: Memo Ochoa saves the day, but heart of defense shines by stifling Lewandowski
Given Argentina’s loss earlier in the day in Group C competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mexico entered its game against Poland understanding how huge a victory and three points would be toward its advancement to the knockout stage for an eighth consecutive World Cup. El Tri tried,...
Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'
Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
Double Swoop Battle For Jude Bellingham And Declan Rice Between Liverpool And Real Madrid Plus Two Others
England stars, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham’s Declan Rice may join the same club next year according to reports.
Belgium spoils Canada's World Cup return with 1-0 win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday, spoiling the North American team’s return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score a goal in four World Cup matches, which includes the three games from their debut in 1986. Still, they outplayed second-ranked Belgium at times at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, with Alphonso Davies — the star of Canada’s team — squandering the best chance when his penalty was blocked by Courtois. With Eden Hazard ineffective and Kevin De Bruyne’s passing unusually awry, Belgium often relied on the long ball from the back and that tactic led to the 44th-minute goal. Center back Toby Alderweireld split the defense with his pass and Batshuayi ran through to guide a left-footed finish into the far corner.
Belgium vs. Canada score, lineups: Live 2022 World Cup updates as Canada look to cause an upset in Group F
Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada will have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador prediction, odds and pick – 11/25/2022
The Netherlands will look to keep the momentum going as they face off with Ecuador in their second group-stage match. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Netherlands-Ecuador prediction and pick. The Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0 to enter this match with three points on the...
