Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Eblen Charities gives away 800 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities “Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving” meal giveaway kicked off Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Ingles in the South Forest Shopping Center on Hendersonville Road. The day before Thanksgiving, 800 pre-registered families drove through to grab not just a turkey but a plethora...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Not feeling well? Don't go to Thanksgiving gatherings, health officials say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A number of respiratory illnesses are circulating in the mountains, and Western North Carolina health officials are urging caution going into the holiday weekend. "We have seen a lot of RSV. The numbers are dropping. We've seen a lot of influenza in the pediatric...
WLOS.com

DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.

