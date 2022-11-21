Read full article on original website
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
Buncombe County Public Health Director Saunders leaving her post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders will leave her role at the end of the year. Saunders took the job in August 2020 and oversaw the county's COVID-19 response. Saunders will serve as the deputy director/section chief for local and community support for North...
Giving thanks: Places preparing Thanksgiving meals for free in Western North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Many restaurants and organizations are getting ready to prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need this year. Below are some places in Western North Carolina preparing Thanksgiving meals for free:. Blue Mountain Distributors will be picking up Thanksgiving dinners Thursday morning at the Fresh...
9 attorneys general call on suspension of loan payments for some solar panel customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorneys general from nine states, including North Carolina, are calling on five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and interest for some Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, also known as Power Home Solar, was at the center of a News 13 Investigation back in...
Where are the students? Public school enrollment continues to drop, data shows
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of students across North Carolina are no longer getting an education from the public school system. Enrollment dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but News 13 learned many of those students are not returning to a traditional classroom. Right now, home schools, private schools,...
'Not just about getting sober': Franklin addiction ministry helps men find healing
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction ministry in the Franklin area of Macon County is taking a faith-based approach to recovery. About 50 men have graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men's Center since it began accepting students in August 2016. The sprawling 15-acre...
$6.6 billion in agreements finalized with two opioid makers, NC attorney general announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced he has finalized $6.6 billion in agreements with opioid makers Teva and Allergan. The agreements come after allegations the companies contributed to the opioid crisis. They are accused of overstating the benefits of opioids and downplaying the risk...
'We are motivated by fear these days,' Hendersonville Pride hosts vigil for Club Q victims
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville Pride hosted a candlelight vigil at the courthouse downtown on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, five people were killed and at least 20 were injured at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Hendersonville, many gathered to...
Eblen Charities gives away 800 Thanksgiving meals to families in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eblen Charities “Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving” meal giveaway kicked off Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Ingles in the South Forest Shopping Center on Hendersonville Road. The day before Thanksgiving, 800 pre-registered families drove through to grab not just a turkey but a plethora...
Cherokee investment group buys Waynesville property, considers options for housing project
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer with plans to build an apartment complex in Waynesville pulled out of the deal. Now, another has stepped in to help meet a growing housing need. The plan by the previous developer had been for 60 apartments on top of a hill. With...
Not feeling well? Don't go to Thanksgiving gatherings, health officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A number of respiratory illnesses are circulating in the mountains, and Western North Carolina health officials are urging caution going into the holiday weekend. "We have seen a lot of RSV. The numbers are dropping. We've seen a lot of influenza in the pediatric...
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
DreamCatcher plans 8-story boutique hotel at AVL's Broadmoor Golf Links
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — DreamCatcher Hotels, which has been managing Broadmoor Golf Links for two years, wants to develop an upscale boutique hotel at the golf course. Site plans for the 12,000-square-foot, 152-room upscale hotel were presented at the Nov. 18 Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board meeting. Asheville Regional...
Asheville area charities to give away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is a time to give back, and that’s exactly what charity organizations in Asheville have been doing. At a time when the cost of living has increased and salaries have not, organizations said there are more people in need this Thanksgiving than ever before.
Midterm elections: A look at Buncombe County voting numbers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The numbers are in and Buncombe County had a 57.5 percent turnout in the midterm elections earlier this month. On Tuesday, Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan gave an update on the number of provisional ballots accepted after ballots were certified Friday. "We actually had...
Thanksgiving travel: Brace for crowd at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and this year is no exception. According to officials at Asheville Regional Airport, the next few days will bring more air travelers into the area than ever before. It has looked...
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Salvation Army's Angel Tree kicks off at crucial time, providing Christmas gifts for kids
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During a time of major inflation, many families are struggling to stay afloat, which in turn affects their ability to provide during the holidays. That’s where the Buncombe County Salvation Army steps in with their 2022 Angel Tree program that kicked off this morning....
