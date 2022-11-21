Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Game and Parks urging hunters to use caution in the field
LINCOLN, NEB. — When you’re spending hours out in the field looking for game, you should never let your guard down when comes to safety. “Hunters are often hunting in groups and hunting with other people if you see anything unsafe or another hunting partner whether they are with you or just out field hunting if you see them being unsafe, tell them to speak up," said Hunter Nikolai, a hunting education coordinator for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.
foxnebraska.com
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
foxnebraska.com
Pillen says Sandhills rancher is 'perfect fit' to lead Nebraska Agriculture Department
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jim Pillen's choice for state ag director is receiving support across political lines. Outgoing Ag Director Steve Wellman is one of the few Ricketts appointees not to be retained. Pillen said Wellman has done a good job. “I’m very, very thankful for Steve’s commitment and his...
foxnebraska.com
NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins
LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: November 22, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Marshall receives NAFB award for dedication to farm broadcasting.
foxnebraska.com
Police call speculation, misinformation in 4 Idaho stabbings 'detrimental' to IDing killer
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLEW) — Police in Idaho are addressing speculation and misinformation on social media platforms surrounding the recent stabbing deaths of four college students, saying it's detrimental to the case as they work to identify the killer. The four victims, who wee discovered dead last Sunday in an...
foxnebraska.com
$5M in ARPA Funds granted to nursing students
LINCOLN, Neb. — Millions in grant money has been made available for nursing students in Nebraska. The Department of Health and Human Services said they have granted $5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to award scholarships to Nebraska nursing students. The scholarships will be $2,500 per...
foxnebraska.com
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages
KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
foxnebraska.com
92-year-old woman recalls moment she confronted break-in suspects
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for three individuals who are wanted for attempting to enter multiple vehicles and a home in Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest. The incident happened early Sunday morning. Officers said the suspects entered a home and left the property when they found...
