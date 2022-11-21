GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s that time of year when flu season kicks into gear, but this year health experts are urging people to keep an eye out for more than just the flu and COVID-19. “We do expect increased hospitalizations because of the flu. I think we’re already seeing that... and in RSV, which is a virus that’s been around for a while now,” said Sean Benoit, Chief Medical Officer, North Florida Hospital.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO