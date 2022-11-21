ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

seehafernews.com

2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid

More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Person in Canada, Manitowoc teen arrested for conspiring to call in bomb threat

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
MANITOWOC, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say

A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
MUSKEGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested after allegedly firing gun during disturbance

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An armed 29-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police were informed of a disturbance between him and a woman. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the report at a home in the 1100 block of Central Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident

UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
AMHERST, WI
Fox11online.com

Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
