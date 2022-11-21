Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wiproud.com
‘Major’ drug arrest in Wisconsin, 7 pounds of drugs & over $50k in alleged drug money seized
JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people in Wisconsin were arrested after an investigation recovered pounds of drugs and alleged drug money, all of which reportedly tie back to the Mexican Drug Cartels. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22 around 12 p.m., a search warrant was...
seehafernews.com
2 Charged After Manitowoc Drug Raid
More information has been released on a recent “drug raid” on Manitowoc’s southside. Lieutenant Dave Remiker of the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit told Seehafer News last night, the SWAT team was used to conduct a search warrant, related to a Fentanyl distribution investigation. Manitowoc Police Chief,...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man charged with killing woman he was in a relationship with
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.
WBAY Green Bay
Court struggles to find defender for 15-year-old accused in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager charged with a high-speed crash that killed her passenger in Green Bay was back in Brown County court Tuesday. Online court records indicated an attorney had been appointed for Sienna Pecore, 15. But when she appeared in court for a status hearing, via video conference, she did not have representation, which the court says it’s trying to remedy through the public defender’s office.
Fox11online.com
Person in Canada, Manitowoc teen arrested for conspiring to call in bomb threat
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
voiceofalexandria.com
Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported. At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
WBAY Green Bay
Teen appointed attorney in deadly high-speed crash case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a teen charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status conference. Her case had been pushed back to give her time to find a defense attorney.
Fox11online.com
29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested after allegedly firing gun during disturbance
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An armed 29-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police were informed of a disturbance between him and a woman. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the report at a home in the 1100 block of Central Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Upon arrival, police found...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for bowling alley burglary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One suspect in a bowling alley burglary case was sentenced Monday to six years in prison, while the other suspect was convicted. Andrew Krombholz, 37, was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock. Krombholz also must pay restitution of $18,957.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide suspect pleads not guilty
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the suspects in a west-side homicide pleaded not guilty Monday. Alejandro Cantu, 31, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 30 death of Randall Denny at Perkins and Western Avenues. He returns to court Jan. 3 for a status conference, court records show.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Serious injury crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
Dodge Co., WI – A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, towards a...
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee police: Woman dies after medical emergency at tavern
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman, 55, after she passed out at a tavern. She was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 17, where she later died. People inside the bar said the woman walked in with a man. When they called...
Fox11online.com
Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin boy has first buck stolen & later returned, sheriff says suspects identified
(WFRV) – A young man in Wisconsin got his buck back after it was reportedly stolen right off the property. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where the suspects in a theft of a buck were identified. Authorities said that the original post from the family about the stolen buck got over 4,500 shares.
WISN
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
Comments / 0