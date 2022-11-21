Read full article on original website
Gary Dale Pinckney
Gary Dale Pinckney, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on November 16, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Gary was born on October 3, 1939 in Tracy, MN to the late Charles Dayton Pinckney and Evelyn (Moran) Pinckney. Gary moved to Maryland in 1941 when his father accepted...
Rose Marie Rose
On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose. The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the...
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Chad William DeLong
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chad William DeLong, 25 of Owings, MD. DeLong is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice (PA). Anyone with information in regards to DeLong, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
Friendly Food Drive Competition Provides For Families In Need
LA PLATA, Md. – As Thanksgiving approaches, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building are providing food for families in need. A service opportunity disguised as a friendly competition among various departments in the building provided a total of 15,091 food items...
Clements Convenience Center To Reopen This Week
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works and Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will reopen with normal business hours, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. We thank citizens for their patience during the renovation process. There will be a temporary waiver for the limit of the number of trash...
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Judy Center Early Learning Hub holds Ribbon Cutting At Indian Head Elementary School Site
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Indian Head Elementary School recently celebrated the opening of a Judy Center Early Learning Hub. It is the third Judy Center in the county with the others housed at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and Eva Turner Elementary School. “The Judy Centers are unique...
Leonardtown High School Highlights Senior Football Players On The Baynet’s Student Athlete Spotlight Podcast
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The Baynet’s fourth episode of the Student Athlete Spotlight features Leonardtown High School Football Coach Justin Cunningham to talk about their seniors, support from the community, and ways the team has improved in recent years. “This is my fourth year as a head football coach....
MISSING TEEN: Leilani Moreno, Age 14; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Leilani Moreno. She was last seen in the Lexington Park area on 11/21/22 wearing a gray hoodie, blue leggings, and black sandals. (see photograph) Anyone with information, please contact the Sheriff’s...
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
4 injured in shooting at Prince George's County shopping center
Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/4-injured-in-shooting-at-prince-georges-county-shopping-center/. 4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping …. Police were investigating a quadruple shooting in a Prince George's County shopping center on Wednesday evening. Read more here:...
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
CSM Leases St. Charles Children’s Learning Center To CCPS
WALDORF, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will lease its former St. Charles Children’s Learning Center (CLC) to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to add additional availability for full-day prekindergarten programing in Charles County. Under the agreement unanimously approved by the CSM Board of Trustees at its Nov. 17 monthly meeting, CCPS will lease the CLC for two years starting Jan. 1, 2023 with an option for two additional years after June 2026.
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
