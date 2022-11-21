ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

cbs4local.com

1 dead, 17 hurt after SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts

HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore on Monday, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz later identified the man as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Apple released...
HINGHAM, MA

