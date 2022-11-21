Read full article on original website
KLTV
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
Applications open for upcoming vacancy on Rockwall City Council
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) – The Rockwall City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the City Council in Place 5. Dana K. Macalik has served in the seat since 2017 but was recently elected to Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and will assume that role starting January 1. Mrs. Macalik has submitted her Place 5 letter of resignation to Mayor Kevin Fowler, effective December 31.
Denton city staff respond to marijuana decriminalization ordinance
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - While certifying the votes from the November election Tuesday, Denton's city council made it clear the city follow the will of the voters when it comes to how police enforce marijuana laws.Despite accusations the city was trying to "overthrow" an election, council members declined to direct the city manager to enforce the rule, which would prevent police from using the smell of marijuana to search someone, or arrest or cite them for possessing small amounts of the drug.The city manager and mayor said the city would continue to treat possession as a low priority crime. However they...
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A major problem still not fixed
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) A year ago last February, we here in the North Dallas area experienced almost a day and a half without electrical power. No electricity for lights, heat, entertainment, running of essential equipment, or power to run our ever-present battery chargers for our cell phones! Not only we in North Texas suffered this power outage, but 69% of all Texans experienced the same issue. A total of 210 deaths resulted along with an estimated $10.3 billion in damages.
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
U.S. Chamber of Commerce awards Rockwall Chamber with 5-Star accreditation
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. “Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are...
Zoning Board To Consider 2 Special Use Permits, Sign Variance Tonight
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals is slated Tuesday night, Nov. 22, to consider two special use permits, one new permit for a construction trailer and modifications to a a special use permit granted for a RV resort, as well as a sign variance request. Construction Trailer For...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
KXII.com
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
dallasexpress.com
Developer Seeks Approval for Renovations in North Dallas Block
One of the largest retail blocks in North Dallas’ Preston Center district, the Preston Center Pavillion, is seeking to add office and apartment buildings to the area. The Preston Center Pavilion, located on Westchester Drive south of Northwest Highway in one of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhoods, currently contains more than 230,000 square feet of retail space.
keranews.org
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
kut.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
