ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos injuries: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) out 'multiple weeks'

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRZRc_0jJ5T4lx00

The Denver Broncos’ running back depth will be tested after the team waived veteran Melvin Gordon on Monday.

In addition to parting ways with Gordon, the Broncos have also lost running back Chase Edmonds for “multiple weeks” to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

With Javonte Williams and Mike Boone already on injured reserve, the team’s only healthy running backs remaining on the 53-man roster now are Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Denver also has Devine Ozigbo available on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Broncos defensive lineman Jonathan Harris is also set to miss “a few games” after suffering a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Denver’s defensive line losing Harris could mean more rotational snaps for rookies Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike. The Broncos also have defensive lineman McTelvin Agim available on the practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon after Week 11

The Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after their Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon's third year with the Broncos will come to a premature end after a tumultuous first half of the season. The veteran's five fumbles, several of which have come in the red zone, lead the league at the running back position, and have been a contributing factor to the team's already woeful red zone offense.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Broncos Receive Two Rough Injury Updates Ahead Of Week 12

With the 2022 NFL season entering Week 12 action, the Denver Broncos are not anywhere close to where many thought they would be at the beginning of the year. It has been a disappointing season, to say the least, for the Broncos. Russell Wilson has been nothing close to the superstar quarterback the Broncos thought they were getting and no one knows what the future may hold or the franchise.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett outlook after disastrous Raiders loss

Things just continue to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season. They seemed to be on their way to picking up their fourth win of the week in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but completely collapsed down the stretch, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 22-16. And with each passing loss, Nathaniel Hackett’s seat continues to get warmer and warmer.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: I can leave here with my head held high

We’re not even 12 weeks into the 2022 season and we may have already seen the last of the Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield experiment. As announced by the team on Tuesday and confirmed by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Wednesday, Sam Darnold is set to receive the starting nod under center in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. And when speaking to reporters for the first time since the news broke, Mayfield seemed at peace with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans moving up leaderboard in games missed because of injury

As if Tennessee Titans games weren’t stressful enough this season, fans have also had to hold their breath on every snap, hoping another player won’t go down to an injury. Tennessee is once again being ravaged by injuries in 2022, with the team fielding 73 players in total, just 18 shy of the NFL record 91 they fielded during the 2021 campaign.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy