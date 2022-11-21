The square footage and the workforce aren’t the only things growing at Central Boiler Companies. So is the size of the bonus distribution. The company celebrated the 30th consecutive year of bonus distribution on October 28 at their Greenbush facility. The bonus, along with the company’s contributions to the employee 401K accounts, totaled $1,586,562.58. The company matched up to 15% of employees’’ contributions to their 401K accounts from their bonuses. This celebration marks the company’s 38th year of existence and continued growth for all three subsidiaries: Central Boiler, Inc., Altoz, Inc., and WoodMaster, Inc.

GREENBUSH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO