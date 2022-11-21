Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not...
KNOX News Radio
GF rejects bridge study funding
The Grand Forks council has rejected an agreement to fund the next phase of study on a proposed inter-city bridge with East Grand Forks. The scoping study would cost just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks was looking to split the bill 50-50. Grand Forks suggested adding the two counties to further reduce the cost and include the Merrifield Bridge in the analysis.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 40, of Crookston, for Trespassing and Refusing to Depart. Diana Obregon, 62, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Edward Joshua Klooz, 36, no address provided, for 4th-Degree DUI. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 39, of Grand Forks, for...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Most of the Grand Forks city offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular City business will not be conducted on that day. However, emergency police and fire services will continue to operate as scheduled. City services such as refuse collection will not take...
kroxam.com
CENTRAL BOILER COMPANIES DISTRIBUTE OVER $1,586,000 IN BONUSES AMONG EMPLOYEES
The square footage and the workforce aren’t the only things growing at Central Boiler Companies. So is the size of the bonus distribution. The company celebrated the 30th consecutive year of bonus distribution on October 28 at their Greenbush facility. The bonus, along with the company’s contributions to the employee 401K accounts, totaled $1,586,562.58. The company matched up to 15% of employees’’ contributions to their 401K accounts from their bonuses. This celebration marks the company’s 38th year of existence and continued growth for all three subsidiaries: Central Boiler, Inc., Altoz, Inc., and WoodMaster, Inc.
trfradio.com
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO HEAVY ACCIDENT ON S MAIN ST
The Crookston Police Department responded to a report of an accident on Thursday, November 17, at 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of S Main St/3rd Ave S., Crookston. Vehicle #1 was a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Gene Hoffman from Crookston. Vehicle #2 was a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by...
kroxam.com
DRIVER FLEES ON FOOT AFTER ACCIDENT ON DEMERS AVE AND WASHINGTON ST. IN GRAND FORKS
Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington St. An SUV was traveling Northbound on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle traveling South and turning to go East on Demers. Witnesses confirmed the vehicle turning East ran the red light.
Comments / 0