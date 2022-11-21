ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, ME

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks

It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations

BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff

A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens

November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
