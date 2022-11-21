Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
wabi.tv
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
I-295 lane closures planned in Falmouth for bridge replacements
FALMOUTH, Maine — Lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 295 in Falmouth while the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the bridges that carry Bucknam Road and Johnson Road over the highway. The existing bridges date back to the creation of the interstate. They were built in 1960 and are...
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks
It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
newscentermaine.com
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
WMUR.com
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Cornish Man Allegedly Stabbed a Police K9 During a Standoff
A Cornish man faces a multitude of charges after allegedly damaging his neighbor's property, creating a police standoff, and then stabbing a police dog. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies were called to the area of 68 Spur Road in Cornish just before 7:00 Thursday morning for an issue between neighbors. Edward Kalinoski's neighbor told authorities that the 68-year-old had allegedly used a utility tractor to damage his neighbor's home and then allegedly slashed the same person's tires with a large knife. Witnesses said that Kalinoski allegedly had a handgun while doing this damage.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
amjamboafrica.com
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
