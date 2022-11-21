Read full article on original website
Tina
2d ago
They owe me . I guess it takes MONTHS NOW, EVEN A YEAR . It is ridiculous that they get paid to tell you, when you call that everything is ok ,we are working on it , just keep calling , but NO we didn't forget you !And then they say, BUT THIS COULD TAKE UP TO A YEAR TO GET YOUR BENIFITS.
Reply
4
spicy Marylander
2d ago
Been waiting for 1 year and 5 months now really it’s disgusting how they just act like it’s no big deal
Reply
5
vibe gardener
2d ago
Yeah I've been fighting with this for several months now... work the same job for the last 15 years. I file only to find someone put in a fraudulent claim and they have more rights than I do.
Reply
2
Related
Over $1 million in SNAP & cash assistance benefits stolen from Maryland families
The United States Department of Agriculture believes these thefts are due to card skimming and phishing scams.
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies That Benefit as Maryland Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
Cresco, Curaleaf, and Trulieve each have at least three dispensaries operating in Maryland. In addition to Maryland, Missouri legalized marijuana, and New York will be coming online soon. The multi-state operators are in excellent positions to benefit from these developments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Ohio man wins $45 million in lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years
An Ohioan won $45 million in a lawsuit against a police detective whose rape actions led to a wrongful imprisonment and more than 20 years in prison.
First female police chief of Baltimore County removed from position as top cop
BALTIMORE -- WJZ has learned that Baltimore police chief Melissa Hyatt is out as top cop.Hyatt is Baltimore County's first female police chief. County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Wednesday that Hyatt's leadership would end at the end of his first term.Baltimore County will conduct a national search for Chief Hyatt's successor, Olszewski said.Hyatt has come under fire recently. The Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Hyatt from her position as police chief in May. Escalating crime in the county and low morale led the local union to take a vote on her leadership.The union took that vote...
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Washington Examiner
Concealed carry permits surge to 22 million, 25 states don’t even require it
The gun craze sparked by the 2016 presidential election, the COVID crisis, and the flurry of random and mass shootings has also led to a record-breaking issuance of concealed carry permits, especially to women and minorities seeking self-protection. A new and authoritative report put the number of permits held by...
Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later
BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a new draft policy to update the standards for educators to teach history in Virginia classrooms. Critics say it's "racist." The post Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
hstoday.us
Former Washington, D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty of Using Excessive Force
A jury in the District of Columbia has found former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer Andra Vance, 48, guilty of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018. In 2019, a federal grand jury...
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
Arkansas' Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour – and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still,...
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WUSA
Yes, a Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling cheap gas
MARYLAND, USA — Convenience chain Sheetz is running a sale on some of its gas. Unleaded 88 gas is selling for $1.99 per gallon, according to the company. But we came across a claim saying it would be illegal for Sheetz to sell gas that low in Maryland. Is that true?
Comments / 13