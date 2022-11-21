Read full article on original website
Carmen Linda Ruiz
On November 7, Carmen Linda Ruiz passed peacefully at the residence of her daughter. Linda was born on April 21, 1951, in Morenci. Linda was a mother, sister, aunt and sweet friend to many. As many knew her, she was a very one-of-a-kind sweet, compassionate person. Many knew her from working at the Clifton/Morenci Accommodation school or at the Urgent Care in Morenci. Linda was also very active in her church community as she loved serving her Lord.
