Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
The Verge
An alleged crypto scam involving a bank called Polybius is headed to court
Two Estonians have been arrested and are facing extradition to the US after being accused of defrauding thousands of people out of around $575 million with a crypto Ponzi scheme, according to the US Department of Justice. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, along with four unnamed co-conspirators, were allegedly behind a scam crypto mining company called HashFlare and a fake crypto bank project called Polybius.
thecoinrise.com
Two People Charged In Estonia For Alleged Involvement In $575M Crypto Scam
Two Estonian nationals in Tallinn have been arrested for running a multi-tiered plan to launder money stolen through crypto fraud by using shell businesses. The action is made by the U.S. Department of Justice. The overall cost of the accusation is $575 million and includes 18 counts. HashFlare, a cryptocurrency...
Two men arrested in Estonia for $575 million cryptocurrency laundering scheme
The indictment comes at a volatile moment for the crypto industry, as the market has plummeted and the second-largest crypto exchange collapsed.
protos.com
50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self
In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
thecoinrise.com
Netherland Man Arrested For Alleged Laundering Of Money Using Bitcoin
In the Netherlands, a man has been detained on suspicion of using bitcoin for the purpose of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that there were connections to commercial activity on the dark web. According to a statement released by the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) on Nov. 16, a...
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
newsnationnow.com
Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’
(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
Both Democrats and Republicans See Crypto As The Future Of Finance According To Survey
Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency and cryptocurrency asset manager. Still, it is also a company that likes to conduct surveys to give itself information on finances in places like America. The firm had an exciting announcement to provide to the people of the United States of America on Tuesday, November 2nd: people who are democrats and republicans are able to actually agree when it comes to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the future of economics: “Democrats and Republicans agree cryptocurrency is the future of finance.”
Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
Timeline of Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX's Epic Collapse
FTX announced on Jan. 31, 2022, that it had raised $400 million from major investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global and others. The funding propelled its valuation to $32 billion, more than many long-established companies. As TheStreet wrote at the time, it was a big jump of $7 billion in valuation in just three months.
CoinTelegraph
Russia intends to launch a ‘national crypto exchange’
Russian lawmakers are working on amendments to launch a national crypto exchange. This effort is reportedly supported both by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia, which have a long history of disagreement over crypto regulation in the country. As local media reported on Nov. 23, members...
Iran protests: UN council votes to investigate human rights abuses
Official says country is in ‘fully fledged human rights crisis’ as fact-finding mission launched
techaiapp.com
Former US Regulator Likens FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff and His Ponzi Scheme – Regulation Bitcoin News
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair likens the fall of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the infamous Ponzi Scheme of Bernie Madoff. “It felt very Bernie Madoff-like in that way,” she said. Former FDIC Chair Compares FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried...
Russia’s parliament passes law banning ‘gay’ and ‘pedophilia’ propaganda
Russia’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a new law banning all forms of “gay propaganda,” as well as the “propaganda of pedophilia and sex change” among adults. The bill passed unanimously after the third reading in the State Duma, according to a news release. The legislation still needs to pass in the Russian…
'Attitude shift': How covert teams of female US and Afghan soldiers opened the door for women in combat
A former special operations soldier shared how a 20-woman inaugural combat team and their female Afghan counterparts' paved the future for military women.
Comments / 0