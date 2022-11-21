ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
The Verge

An alleged crypto scam involving a bank called Polybius is headed to court

Two Estonians have been arrested and are facing extradition to the US after being accused of defrauding thousands of people out of around $575 million with a crypto Ponzi scheme, according to the US Department of Justice. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, along with four unnamed co-conspirators, were allegedly behind a scam crypto mining company called HashFlare and a fake crypto bank project called Polybius.
thecoinrise.com

Two People Charged In Estonia For Alleged Involvement In $575M Crypto Scam

Two Estonian nationals in Tallinn have been arrested for running a multi-tiered plan to launder money stolen through crypto fraud by using shell businesses. The action is made by the U.S. Department of Justice. The overall cost of the accusation is $575 million and includes 18 counts. HashFlare, a cryptocurrency...
protos.com

50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
thecoinrise.com

Netherland Man Arrested For Alleged Laundering Of Money Using Bitcoin

In the Netherlands, a man has been detained on suspicion of using bitcoin for the purpose of money laundering. The prosecution alleges that there were connections to commercial activity on the dark web. According to a statement released by the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) on Nov. 16, a...
newsnationnow.com

Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’

(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
Jus4Net

Both Democrats and Republicans See Crypto As The Future Of Finance According To Survey

Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency and cryptocurrency asset manager. Still, it is also a company that likes to conduct surveys to give itself information on finances in places like America. The firm had an exciting announcement to provide to the people of the United States of America on Tuesday, November 2nd: people who are democrats and republicans are able to actually agree when it comes to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the future of economics: “Democrats and Republicans agree cryptocurrency is the future of finance.”
The Associated Press

Iran arrests outspoken player amid World Cup scrutiny

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
TheStreet

Timeline of Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX's Epic Collapse

FTX announced on Jan. 31, 2022, that it had raised $400 million from major investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global and others. The funding propelled its valuation to $32 billion, more than many long-established companies. As TheStreet wrote at the time, it was a big jump of $7 billion in valuation in just three months.
CoinTelegraph

Russia intends to launch a ‘national crypto exchange’

Russian lawmakers are working on amendments to launch a national crypto exchange. This effort is reportedly supported both by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia, which have a long history of disagreement over crypto regulation in the country. As local media reported on Nov. 23, members...
The Hill

Russia’s parliament passes law banning ‘gay’ and ‘pedophilia’ propaganda

Russia’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a new law banning all forms of “gay propaganda,” as well as the “propaganda of pedophilia and sex change” among adults. The bill passed unanimously after the third reading in the State Duma, according to a news release. The legislation still needs to pass in the Russian…

