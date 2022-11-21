Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
kfgo.com
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
fergusnow.com
Investigation Continuing in Fargo Double Homicide
(Fargo, ND) — An investigation is continuing into a double homicide in a north Fargo neighborhood. Authorities say 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in the one-thousand block of 15th Street North. Police say the men were at a...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police pursuit that ended in Fargo leads to two crashes, a foot-chase, and one person in custody
(West Fargo, ND) -- A police pursuit that spanned between Fargo and West Fargo, two accidents, and a foot chase were ended just after 2:15 p.m on Wednesday. The West Fargo Police Department says they saw a stolen vehicle driving in the area of 15th Avenue and Sheyenne Street. Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled eastbound on 13th Avenue, which briefly ended with a crash near 13th Avenue and 17th Street East when they crashed into a different vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Authorities say the suspect vehicle quickly "erratically" fled the scene, and eventually crashed behind a business located near 45th Street and 11th Ave. When the vehicle came to a rest, people in the vehicle fled on foot.
kvrr.com
Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business. 36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics. Reese...
lakesarearadio.net
Shooting At Rural Battle Lake Home Ruled Murder-Suicide
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KDLM) – A shooting at a home in rural Battle Lake has been ruled a murder-suicide by The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Otter Tail County deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in the home, after receiving a report on Monday, November 21st just before 2:30 pm.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
fergusnow.com
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
kfgo.com
Jamestown man sentenced in fatal hit and run collision
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Jamestown man to three years in prison for a deadly hit and run crash east of Valley City last July. 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felonies. A pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pickup near...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Department of Transportation worker seriously injured following afternoon I-94 crash
(Casselton, ND) -- A North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) worker is seriously injured following an accident that happened on I-94 on Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the NDDOT was working on a cable median barrier on I-94 westbound near mile marker 335. Traffic in the area was limited to one lane due to the construction work at the scene. The highway was blocked by a two DOT trucks, one with a plow and both holding lit-arrow boards alerting drivers of the closure.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo police and fire departments preparing to face off in fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between the city's police and fire departments are now on the calendar. The blood drive is scheduled for three days; on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, between 12 - 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 28th, between 12- 6 p.m, and Thursday, Dec. 29th between 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center located at 825 East Beaton Drive in the DoubleTree by Hilton. Donors can then dedicate the blood to either the police or fire department. The department with the most dedications will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Badges.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department releases police transparency dashboard
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is launching a one-stop, crime data dashboard for the public. The dashboard combines statistics and public information and places them into one easily accessible location. The information is formatted in a series of in-depth dashboards and provides a visual representation of the statistics.
kvrr.com
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
Comments / 1