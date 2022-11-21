Read full article on original website
Related
USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales
The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If day three started with a bang, yesterday it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA...
US settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in
Watch: Cody Gakpo Goal For Netherlands v Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022
Cody Gakpo may have just won it for the Netherlands with a great goal against Senegal at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
With a post-game hug, Robert Lewandowski paid respect where it was due. Guillermo Ochoa had done it again at the World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they headed to...
Sporting News
USA World Cup group scenarios: What does the USMNT need to qualify for 2022 Round of 16 knockouts
The expectations are clear for Gregg Berhalter and the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: anything less than knockout stage qualification is a failure. In the modern format of the FIFA World Cup, the United States has been eliminated in the group stage three times since 1990, while qualifying for the knockout stage three times as well.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
How many times has Brazil won the World Cup? History of record champions in FIFA men's tournament
As the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, Brazil are considered amongst the most powerful footballing nations across the globe. Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Brazil have been tipped by many to win the tournament, boasting one of the most star-studded squads in recent memory.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Uruguay-South Korea in scoreless battle
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Uruguay-South Korea in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier Thursday, Switzerland handled Cameroon to win 1-0. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX...
NBC Miami
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0
Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
NBC Miami
Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter
Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
Comments / 0