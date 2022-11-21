ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales

The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland wins 1-0 vs. Cameroon

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Switzerland taking care of business against Cameroon, winning 1-0 to open the day. In a relatively uneventful match, Breel Embolo scored the match's lone goal in the opening minutes of the second half against the country he was born in, providing an emotional moment for the 25-year-old.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Uruguay-South Korea in scoreless battle

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday with Uruguay-South Korea in full swing on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier Thursday, Switzerland handled Cameroon to win 1-0. You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX...
NBC Miami

How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?

When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Spain steamrolls Costa Rica 7-0

Spain took care of business and then some as the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FOX, throttling Costa Rica 7-0 in a dominant showing with goals from six different players. The brilliant performance set a new record for goals by Spain in a single World Cup game. Earlier,...
NBC Miami

Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter

Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...

