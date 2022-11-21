Read full article on original website
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18. Documents obtained by KRON4 say that the victim touched the girlfriend of one of the suspects before he was murdered. According to […]
padailypost.com
Former employee arrested in Fleming’s shooting
Police arrested a suspect today (Nov. 22) in a drive-by shooting of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at the Stanford Shopping Center. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was a former employee of the restaurant, and he had sent threatening text messages to a former supervisor “as a result of an interpersonal conflict,” police said.
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
Stanford Shopping Center shooting suspect reportedly had feud with former supervisor
Police said he was sending his old supervisor threatening text messages.
padailypost.com
Two young men arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in the drag racing deaths
Two young men have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly drag racing in Redwood City and hitting a car that killed a mother and father, leaving their twin 7-year-old daughters orphans. Arrested were a 17-year-old boy and Kyle Harrison, 23, both of Redwoodo City. Grace Spiridon, 42,...
sanjoseinside.com
Two Unrelated Homicides in One Day Rock San Jose
Separate shooting deaths shattered the calm last Friday in two San Jose neighborhoods, at the south and north ends of the city, boosting the 2022 homicide total in the city to 35. At approximately 7:30am last Friday, Nov. 18, San Jose police officers responded to the 10000 block of Dougherty...
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls
Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison...
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store
BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School. Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jaques allegedly posted a video on The post Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said a man was arrested after they allegedly shot at a moving car in broad daylight on Tuesday. Rene Alamillo, 27, is suspected of shooting at the car on Marchant Street just before 4 p.m. Police said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Footage taken identified Alamillo The post Watsonville man arrested for shooting at moving car near school zone appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Shooting suspect nabbed within minutes
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was taken into custody on suspicion for firing off two shots from a handgun near Watsonville High School as classes were letting out Tuesday. The suspect has since been identified as Rene Alamillo, 27, according to WPD’s spokeswoman Michelle Pulido. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey...
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Police shared with KION that one man is dead after a stabbing took place on Cedar and Church Streets early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 5:10 a.m. for a report of a fight. Officers located the male victim on the ground and determined he sustained at The post Deadly stabbing in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Transient killed in Santa Cruz, police investigating
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A man was killed in Santa Cruz early Monday morning and police are now looking for the culprit. According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cedar and Church St. around 5:10 a.m. for reports of a fight. Police arrived and found...
police1.com
Calif. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling county-owned truck
LIVERMORE, Calif. — An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy — who was driving a county-owned vehicle at the time — is suspected in a DUI-related crash earlier this month in Livermore, officials confirmed. Sheriff Gregory Ahern has ordered an internal investigation of the deputy. He was on medical...
2 arrested in May murder in San Francisco Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Monday they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a man who died May 14 in the city's Mission District. Police said they have arrested two men on suspicion of murder: 19-year-old Julio Noguez, on Sept. 30, and 22-year-old Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, on Nov. 17. The two are suspects in the slaying of a man, whom police have not identified, on May 14 shortly before police received a report of an assault at about 2:35 a.m. in the area of 24th and Balmy streets. Officers arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. The case remains an open and active investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. People leaving information can remain anonymous.
Pet bulldog stolen in terrifying Pinole apartment armed robbery
PINOLE -- Three suspects were in custody after allegedly breaking into a Pinole apartment, holding a woman at gunpoint, ransacking the dwelling and then fleeing with her beloved French Bulldog.Pinole police said Asim Sami and Keomi Branch, both 18, from Oakland and Sierra Smith, 19, of Richmond, have been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on robbery and weapons charges.The arrests were made in connection with brazen 12:36 p.m. Monday robbery at the Bayview Apartments in the 500 block of Sunnyview Dr.Police dispatch received a report of an in-progress armed robbery and units were immediately sent to the scene.Upon arrival,...
