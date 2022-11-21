ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1.

Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos with kids and families immediately after the ceremony.

The event is free, families are only asked to bring their own cameras.

Children ages two to 9 are also invited to take part in a candy cane hunt on December 1 starting at 5 p.m.

The city’s director of recreation says the community is already getting excited about the event.

“We have a ton of local organizations that come out to decorate all of our shelters and we just love getting together and being nice and festive during the holiday season here at the parks,” Kilie Smith said.

Santa will be available for photos on other nights as well, for a full schedule and other information regarding the festivities visit the Terre Haute Parks Facebook page .

