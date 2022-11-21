ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue

Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Playing linebacker, getting 14 tackles — Bryant Fitzgerald flexible to the end of IU football career

As Bryant Fitzgerald sat in the Indiana football team room on Monday, it started to hit him. This is, in all likelihood, his last week playing for the Hoosiers (barring a win and an unlikely 5-7 bowl bid). He and his fellow seniors will go through senior day proceedings ahead of the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday, and they’ll go to battle one last time.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock

Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball had several recruiting prospects on hand for Little Rock game

An early tip the night before Thanksgiving made for an attractive opportunity to host recruiting prospects. Indiana had at least five high school players sitting behind its bench when it faced Little Rock. In-state 2025 guard Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central H.S. was there. The 6-foot-4 Mullins scored 20 points...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams Q&A — Purdue week

Watch as IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for Purdue. After never appearing in a college game, the class of 2020 product has played in each of IU’s last three contests. In his first college start, Williams led Indiana to a 39-31 upset win at Michigan State on Saturday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino, Thompson discuss win over Little Rock

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday evening following an 87-68 win over Little Rock in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and senior forward Race Thompson. Indiana (5-0) will host Jackson State on Friday afternoon at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
MOORESVILLE, IN
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana

A vibrant college town, Lafayette is located in the northwest of Indiana, just across the rushing Wabash River from its sister city West Lafayette. The government seat of Tippecanoe County, it has a rich history and culture with much of life in town dominated by the prestigious Purdue University. Named...
LAFAYETTE, IN
1017thepoint.com

RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
RICHMOND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Greenwood 8th-grader collapses during basketball practice, saved by CPR, AED

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An 8th-grade student in Greenwood’s life was saved last week by quick action, CPR and a defibrillator. An unidentified Greenwood student collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. The student, a release said, needed immediate medical attention. Coaches running the practice, as well as […]
GREENWOOD, IN

