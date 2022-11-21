Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen announces starting QB for Indiana's rivalry showdown vs. Purdue
Tom Allen has named his starting quarterback for the season finale. The Indiana head coach will stick with Dexter Williams for the Hoosiers’ rivalry game against Purdue. Williams started against Michigan State and has appeared in three games overall this season. He completed 2 passes for 31 yards against the Spartans while rushing for 86 yards and 1 touchdown. Williams also threw 2 touchdowns against Ohio State while rushing for 46 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
thedailyhoosier.com
Playing linebacker, getting 14 tackles — Bryant Fitzgerald flexible to the end of IU football career
As Bryant Fitzgerald sat in the Indiana football team room on Monday, it started to hit him. This is, in all likelihood, his last week playing for the Hoosiers (barring a win and an unlikely 5-7 bowl bid). He and his fellow seniors will go through senior day proceedings ahead of the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday, and they’ll go to battle one last time.
thedailyhoosier.com
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock
Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
thedailyhoosier.com
With Jackson-Davis out, Thompson and Reneau fill the void inside for IU against Little Rock
With Trayce Jackson-Davis out, Indiana men’s basketball needed its other bigs to step up. Race Thompson and Malik Reneau answered the call. IU’s forwards were the center of attention for much of the evening, as the Hoosiers pulled away from from Little Rock for a 87-68 win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball had several recruiting prospects on hand for Little Rock game
An early tip the night before Thanksgiving made for an attractive opportunity to host recruiting prospects. Indiana had at least five high school players sitting behind its bench when it faced Little Rock. In-state 2025 guard Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central H.S. was there. The 6-foot-4 Mullins scored 20 points...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 87 Little Rock 68 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Little Rock on Wednesday evening by a final score of 87-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers led at halftime 39-30 and were led in the game by Race Thompson with 20 points and eight rebounds. Indiana (5-0) will host Jackson State on...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams Q&A — Purdue week
Watch as IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for Purdue. After never appearing in a college game, the class of 2020 product has played in each of IU’s last three contests. In his first college start, Williams led Indiana to a 39-31 upset win at Michigan State on Saturday.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino, Thompson discuss win over Little Rock
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Wednesday evening following an 87-68 win over Little Rock in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and senior forward Race Thompson. Indiana (5-0) will host Jackson State on Friday afternoon at...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2025 Montverde top-50 guard Bryce Heard visiting Friday
The college careers of Indiana freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are off to fast starts, and that sends a strong message to younger prospects at Montverde Academy, the program that sent the pair to Bloomington. After a wave of 2024 visitors from the Florida school, the first class of...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
WISH-TV
IHSAA reprimands Mooresville boys basketball coach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The executive committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association has reprimanded the Mooresville boys basketball coach for having contact with student-athletes from another school, the IHSAA said Monday. Coach Shabaz Khaliq was suspended from four limited contact sessions and given an official letter of reprimand,...
Coaches use AED to revive Greenwood student who collapsed during basketball practice
GREENWOOD, Ind. — An eighth-grade Greenwood student is recovering after collapsing at basketball practice Friday afternoon. Coaches and other staff members were able to quickly administer CPR and use a defibrillator to save the student’s life. Doctors later determined the student has a heart condition that had not...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana
A vibrant college town, Lafayette is located in the northwest of Indiana, just across the rushing Wabash River from its sister city West Lafayette. The government seat of Tippecanoe County, it has a rich history and culture with much of life in town dominated by the prestigious Purdue University. Named...
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
Greenwood 8th-grader collapses during basketball practice, saved by CPR, AED
GREENWOOD, Ind. — An 8th-grade student in Greenwood’s life was saved last week by quick action, CPR and a defibrillator. An unidentified Greenwood student collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. The student, a release said, needed immediate medical attention. Coaches running the practice, as well as […]
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
