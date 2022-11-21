ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Crime Stoppers seeks info on Española bobcat thief

By Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need your help to find whoever stole a bobcat earlier this month. The machine was parked at 820 Calle Suenos in Española when it was taken sometime between November 11 and 14.

If anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Española police or Crime Stoppers. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the case.

