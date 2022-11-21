ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: La Crosse County Sheriff candidate concedes race after filing objection to recount

Republican Fritz Leinfelder -- who lost to Democrat John Siegel by just 175 votes -- filed the objection Monday morning, saying in part that more than 1000 voters' addresses did not meet legal requirements for La Crosse County residency. Leinfelder's objection argues that the nature of students' residency on college campuses are "transitory", and they do not meet the requirements to vote in the November 8 election.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County

An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation restaurants to thank emergency service personnel with a free meal

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s is taking a day to show thanks to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters on Nov. 22, 2022. According to a media release from Courtesy Corporation, on Nov. 22, 2022 to show their appreciation, Courtesy Corporation restaurants will provide a free Combo Meal all day long to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters. The media release from Courtesy Corporation says emergency service personnel only need to present a badge, ID, or uniform when ordering to receive a free meal. Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western Wis., Southeastern Minn., Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, are set to participate.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse homeowners can expect heating bills to rise by 23%

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This winter, home heating bills may be painful. According to Xcel Energy, Coulee Region homeowners can expect bills to rise by 23%. “Typically call the winter heating season the months of November through March,” Xcel Energy representative Chris Ouellette, said. “You’re looking at probably about $200 more a month this year than last year.” Ouellette says...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
LAKE CITY, MN

