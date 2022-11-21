Read full article on original website
UPDATE: La Crosse County Sheriff candidate concedes race after filing objection to recount
Republican Fritz Leinfelder -- who lost to Democrat John Siegel by just 175 votes -- filed the objection Monday morning, saying in part that more than 1000 voters' addresses did not meet legal requirements for La Crosse County residency. Leinfelder's objection argues that the nature of students' residency on college campuses are "transitory", and they do not meet the requirements to vote in the November 8 election.
wizmnews.com
Republican Leinfelder concedes La Crosse County sheriff’s election, calls into question whether UW-L students should vote in local races
Fritz Leinfelder has conceded the race for sheriff of La Crosse County, following a partial recount of the votes in the Nov. 8 election. The Republican Leinfelder congratulated Democrat John Siegel on his victory Monday, by a margin of 176 votes. “Despite the hard work put in by my supporters,...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse teachers’ union pres. Martinez on school plan, Assembly Rep Doyle on budget surplus
La Crosse Education Association President Jesse Martinez and Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle on WIZM Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
WEAU-TV 13
McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation restaurants to thank emergency service personnel with a free meal
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Courtesy Corporation-McDonald’s is taking a day to show thanks to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters on Nov. 22, 2022. According to a media release from Courtesy Corporation, on Nov. 22, 2022 to show their appreciation, Courtesy Corporation restaurants will provide a free Combo Meal all day long to active Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters. The media release from Courtesy Corporation says emergency service personnel only need to present a badge, ID, or uniform when ordering to receive a free meal. Courtesy Corporation restaurants in Western Wis., Southeastern Minn., Decorah, Mason City and Clear Lake and Decorah, IA, are set to participate.
La Crosse trail closing for work on River Point District
A portion of the Jim Asfoor Trail will be closed until Thursday.
La Crosse homeowners can expect heating bills to rise by 23%
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This winter, home heating bills may be painful. According to Xcel Energy, Coulee Region homeowners can expect bills to rise by 23%. “Typically call the winter heating season the months of November through March,” Xcel Energy representative Chris Ouellette, said. “You’re looking at probably about $200 more a month this year than last year.” Ouellette says...
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse: Shovel the sidewalk within 24 hours, or it’ll cost you money
Several times each winter, homeowners in La Crosse will leave a sidewalk unshoveled after a snowfall. In many cases, the city will dispatch a shoveling crew to clear the walk, and send a bill to the owner. And the owners often try to appeal the bill, or a fine, to a city committee.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
La Crosse Street reopens
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of traffic between West Avenue and Losey Boulevard are open again to traffic.
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Kwik Trip President, CEO Don Zietlow retiring, son to take his place
Don Zietlow served as president and CEO for 22 years and 52 years total with the company.
