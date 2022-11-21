Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Leilani Simon, the 22-year-old Chatham County woman who reported the disappearance of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon , in early October, was arrested in connection to the case.

Leilani Simon faces charges of murder, concealing a death, false statements in matters of government and false report of a crime.

“She doesn’t deserve a Thanksgiving, quite frankly. If I can go off script a little bit, Quinton deserves that,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

On Monday, the Chatham County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation held a press conference after the arrest. Hadley said remains were found in a landfill on Friday, Nov. 18 and, following testing, it was confirmed that the remains were human.

Hadley added that additional tests were being conducted, but he believes that the remains found were those of Quinton Simon. Additional testing will be required to confirm the identity of the remains.

“We have a high level of confidence that those are Clinton’s remains,” Hadley said. “And we felt that we needed to make the arrest today because that was the right thing to do.”

The 20-month-old baby has now been missing for over six weeks — since Oct. 5.

Police say that it is believed that Quinton’s body was placed in a dumpster that was later transported to the landfill off Little Neck Road near L. Scott Stell Park. The Chatham County Police Department, the FBI and other agencies searched the local landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains for a little over a month.

This is the first arrest made in connection with Quinton’s death.

Police say that Leilani was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

WSAV News 3 is told that the hearing will be held on Wednesday.

