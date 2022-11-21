Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD)– According to Public Information Officer Naomi Puzzello from the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, a person in custody assaulted a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer with a homemade weapon in Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The sergeant was transported via helicopter to OSF in Peoria for medical treatment....
Central Illinois Proud
Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman identified in Peoria’s latest homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, as the victim Saturday of the city’s latest homicide. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers were called to West Montana around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a 911 call of...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Saturday homicide victim died of gunshot wound
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga who died Saturday in her home died of a gunshot wound to her upper body. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Quintero-Barriga likely died seconds after the shooting incident. No further information is being released at this time. The case remains under...
WAND TV
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
25newsnow.com
Police report documents give more details in homicide of 15-year-old Merian Smith
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records obtained by 25News for Peoria’s 23rd homicide investigation show the case is not yet over and then more arrests may still be made. Police reports made on the night of the shooting give more detail into the chaotic and emotional scene from that Nov. 7 shooting. Police were called to the intersection of Hannsler and Boonz around 3:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
1470 WMBD
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 17, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
1470 WMBD
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets federal prison on weapons charge
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for a little more than three years after pleading guilty in July to a federal weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge gave Datreon Linwood, 25, 40 months in prison on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
25newsnow.com
Saturday night shooting leaves one dead in South Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is dead after being shot Saturday night in South Peoria. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says Police were called to the 2800 block of West Montana around 8:30 PM Saturday, on a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress, and shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Male bicyclist facing charges after fleeing from officers
Galesburg Police on Friday, November 18th, attempted to stop two bicyclists in the area of North Kellogg and East Losey Streets for not having fixed lights on the front of their bikes. It was a little after 1:00 in the morning at the time, and the two subjects were riding in the middle of the roadway. The two continued to ride as police initiated a traffic stop and commanded them to stop. Officers at one point were forced to deploy a taser at one of the subjects with no effect. The rider eventually fell off his bike after hitting a curb and he was detained. It was then discovered the 36-year-old male had a valid Knox County warrant which is why he said, he fled. A used syringe was found inside a backpack the man was wearing. The man told police he uses meth and heroin. He said he “prefers heroin over meth and has no plans of quitting,” according to police reports. The man was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the warrant, and not having a light on his bicycle.
Comments / 0