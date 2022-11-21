Read full article on original website
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
Enjoy free concerts at Black Hawk College
In the next few weeks, you can enjoy a variety of musical performances by Black Hawk College students. Unless otherwise noted, the free performances are at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. BHC Jazz Ensemble Concert – Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Building 1, Room...
Are you hot to trot on Turkey Day?
The 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is ready to fly Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “We’ve got a real buzz with thousands of people ready to flock downtown for another great YMCA Turkey Trot,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said in a Wednesday release. “I’ve spoken to hundreds of people whose family traditions depend on getting together and coming downtown for a nice run or walk before the big Thanksgiving Day meal.”
Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150 years of service
Book it on over to the Rock Island Public Library for the year of the library! Lisa Lockheart stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about celebrations in store for the 150th anniversary of the Rock Island Public Library. For more information, click here.
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot to open Friday
For more than 60 years, the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering quality trees at reasonable prices, a news release says. Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot at 3603 North Brady St. has become home to this annual fundraiser and Quad Cities tradition.
Berni Carmack wins Hometown Hero award
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Berni Carmack was surprised with the Hometown Hero from TV6 and SERVPRO. Carmack volunteers much of her time to several organizations including the Blackhawk Reading Council and the First Day Project to provide school supplies to children.
Scott County Regional Authority announces over $1.6 million in new grants
The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of over $1.6 million for the fall 2022 grant cycle. The Authority received a total of 81 requests for funding totaling $6,816,045, according to a Tuesday release. A total of $1,617,863 was awarded to 52 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. Among the larger ones are:
Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in East Moline on Nov 20. 200 bags were distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. “It’s very heartfelt to me to be able to help people in need,” Erika Hannah, Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist said....
Turkey trotters race on soggy Thanksgiving morning
Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “It’s really awesome seeing how the Turkey Trot not only ties together our entire regional community, but the entire mission of the YMCA,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve seen such an increased need for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience healthy activities.
Putnam’s Polar Express Pajama Party is back in full
The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) is bringing its popular Polar Express Pajama Party back in full force Dec. 15-18, 2022. Families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the Giant Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, according to as Putnam release.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Need a free T’giving Day dinner?
Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
Deck the downtowns as you eat, drink, shop and be merry this holiday season
You’re invited to eat, drink, shop and be merry this holiday season as you shop local for all your gift-giving treasures! Alisha Espey, Program Director for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, stopped by Local 4 to tell us all about the Deck the Downtowns initiative. For more information, click here.
Timber Lake Playhouse brings Plaid Tidings for the holidays
Get into the holidays spirit as the legendry Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with plaid tidings!. Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) closes the 2022 season with ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,’ a musical featuring the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the Plaids return for another posthumous performance to bring harmony into a discordant world. Fans will love familiar favorites, from comedy routines to sounds of the season.
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island. A 17-year-old from East Moline and a 22-year-old from Rock Island were arrested in Oklahoma City Monday in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. MLK Center breaks record with Thanksgiving meal service. Updated: 10...
QC arts/culture venues part of Iowa economic study
Quad Cities organizations and audiences are being surveyed as part of a new partnership with the Iowa Arts Council. Cultural organizations in 10 Iowa communities are encouraging their visitors and patrons to weigh in on the economic impact of the arts across the state. Audience surveys are being distributed to...
Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live and and Mona Peiffer, Interim Acting Executive Officer and Special Events Coordinator with Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, have partnered to do regular segments featuring various topics of concern for homeowners called “Q&A with QCBR”. Today’s topic addresses the steps involved...
Moline Fire Dept. keeping wreath red again
The Moline Fire Department will again participate in the holiday fire safety campaign “Keep the. Wreath Red” to raise awareness of fire safety during the holiday season. All four Moline fire stations will be displaying a wreath on the front of their station beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and ending on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This wreath is a challenge to Moline residents to keep the lights on the wreath red. Should a fire occur in Moline, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white, according to a Wednesday fire department release.
