Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. “It’s really awesome seeing how the Turkey Trot not only ties together our entire regional community, but the entire mission of the YMCA,” Luis Leal, Turkey Trot Race Director for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said. “Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve seen such an increased need for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and experience healthy activities.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO