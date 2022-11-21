Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
NHL-Maple Leafs great Salming dies at 71 after battle with ALS
TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming, whose accomplishments and longevity in the NHL paved the way for many European stars in the 1970s, has died at the age of 71, his former team said on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
After adding Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot to their roster this offseason, the Ottawa Senators were expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23. Instead, they have a disastrous 6-11-1 record and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, it seems far more likely that they will again be sellers at the trade deadline. They certainly have some solid rental candidates, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to consider doing business with them. Here’s a look at three potential trade targets who stand out.
Yardbarker
Updates on injured Flyers, Jackson Cates recalled
Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers announced updates regarding their injured players:. Konecny will miss the next 10-14 days. Against the Boston Bruins on November 17, Konecny suffered an upper-body injury and was not present for the third period. Konecny was on a seven-game point streak (3G, 7A) going into the matchup against the Bruins. He remains tied for first in points on the Flyers with 19 (7G, 12A). Konecny did not play in Saturday’s defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, or Monday’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
NHL
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators for third straight win
Hronek scores in third consecutive game, extends point streak to five. Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek, and Michael Rasmussen all scored a goal while Ville Husso stopped 26 shots for a 3-0 shutout win for the Red Wings. 05:01 •. Ville Husso made 26 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in...
Now is the time for the Chicago Bulls to trade for Anthony Davis
It’s only fitting that, on Thanksgiving, Chicago Bulls fans finally have something to be thankful for this season. The Bulls have now won two games in a row, and over the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, beating both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. It’s early enough in the season, too, that the Bulls have plenty of time to get rolling.
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
FOX Sports
Columbus and Montreal meet in Eastern Conference action
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -115, Canadiens -105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice in Eastern Conference action. Columbus has a...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' NICK SUZUKI WAS ENCOURAGED TO LEARN FRENCH BY CURRENT NHL SUPERSTAR
Being captain of the Montreal Canadiens is a huge honour and it comes with a lot of responsibility. Given that at least half of the fan base speaks French, it makes sense that the captain should be able to converse with the media in that language, or at least some think so.
