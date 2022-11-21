Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs rise to the top; Cowboys, Commanders move up
This feels almost like a reset. The NFL's two longest winning streaks have finally ended. It was Philly's turn last week, and Week 11 brought an end to the Vikings' winning ways — and in shocking fashion. With no more gaudy win streaks to consider, it feels a bit...
Pats' Hunter Henry disputes overturned TD, says 'hand was under ball'
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry didn't agree with the officials' decision to overturn a third-quarter touchdown Thursday against the Vikings, saying his "hand was under the ball."
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?
Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
FOX Sports
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
FOX Sports
Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move
The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed. The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.
FOX Sports
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game
It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Honoring John Madden
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas
The Baylor Bears (6-5) and No. 23 Texas Longhorns (7-4) are jockeying for college football bowl position as the teams meet in a Big 12 Conference game on Friday. Baylor was ranked No. 10 entering the season. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 79-28-4, but the Bears have won two of the past three contests.
FOX Sports
UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
FOX Sports
Why the Bills need Odell Beckham Jr. to make Super Bowl run
The Buffalo Bills offense isn't firing as it should. Josh Allen isn't performing on the consistently elite level that we have come to expect from him. And while it is rare to have the opportunity to add a game-changing talent in Week 12, the Bills can do just that. They...
FOX Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry helping recruit free agent Aaron Judge to Giants
There is no debate this year over who is the most coveted free agent in the Major League Baseball offseason. That honor belongs to reigning American League MVP and single-season home run record holder Aaron Judge. Judge returned to his home area of Northern California earlier this week and reportedly...
Bruno Fernando nears return, Rockets open to playing Usman Garuba at forward
Bruno Fernando began the 2022-23 season as Houston’s starting center, but he played less than two games for the Rockets before going down with left knee tendinitis. That cost him more than a month of games, and it led to second-year center Alperen Sengun becoming the starter in the middle and Usman Garuba the backup.
Comments / 0