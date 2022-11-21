ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?

Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move

The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed. The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game

It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Honoring John Madden

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Baylor-Texas

The Baylor Bears (6-5) and No. 23 Texas Longhorns (7-4) are jockeying for college football bowl position as the teams meet in a Big 12 Conference game on Friday. Baylor was ranked No. 10 entering the season. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 79-28-4, but the Bears have won two of the past three contests.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

UCLA looks to bounce back in season finale at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — UCLA's dreams of a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth ended when a late-game comeback attempt fell short a week ago against Southern California. Now the Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) have to quickly regroup with a short week of preparation before finishing the regular season on Friday with a trip to California (4-7, 2-6).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Why the Bills need Odell Beckham Jr. to make Super Bowl run

The Buffalo Bills offense isn't firing as it should. Josh Allen isn't performing on the consistently elite level that we have come to expect from him. And while it is rare to have the opportunity to add a game-changing talent in Week 12, the Bills can do just that. They...
BUFFALO, NY

