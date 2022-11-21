Read full article on original website
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
Natalia Bryant Strikes a Pose in Denim Overalls & Nike Dunk High ‘Toasty’ Sneakers for Levi’s 2022 Vote Campaign
Levi’s has teamed up with a powerful group of actors, activists, athletes, and models to encourage voters to exercise their democratic rights and be the voice that becomes a vote during this season’s midterm election. The brand worked with Hailey Bieber on their 2022 Vote campaign to assemble an influential group of voters, which includes Natalia Bryant, Nico Hiraga, Quannah Chasinghorse and Jeremy Lee Stone. They all came together to share their stories in an impactful video that explores the motivations driving them to the polls, the ABCs of voting, and why it’s important that every voice is heard through their...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma Revealed In New Wheat Colorway
It’s been almost an entire year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh. And though gone, the late designer’s influence can still be felt across fashion, art, and, of course, sneakers, with Nike soon to premiere a four-day experience dedicated to his design process. The event will also serve as the debut of Abloh’s newest posthumous release — the Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma — which was just teased in a brand new, wheat-dressed colorway.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Unveiled In New Colorway
Stüssy and Nike have a new collaboration on the horizon. Stüssy is a pretty iconic brand in the streetwear and apparel game. They have been going at it for years, and they have been able to leverage their success into some partnerships. Like many big brands, they have worked with the likes of Nike. Of course, Nike is the biggest sportswear brand in the world.
Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Pink” Drops Soon: Photos
This vibrant Nike Dunk Low is a women’s exclusive. If you have been paying attention to the sneaker world over the last few years, you know the Nike Dunk Low is back. This shoe was immensely popular, and then inexplicably, had a period of dormancy. Now, however, fans are appreciating the shoe again, and we’re grateful for it.
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives “Valentine’s Day” Look
Nike is delivering yet another Valentine’s Day sneaker. If there is one shoe that Nike will always support, it’s going to be the Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that has survived five decades of sneaker culture, and it remains a fan favorite. At this point, the shoe will forever be a huge part of the Nike brand, and there’s no reason to change that.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” Slated For 2023
The Air Jordan 8 will get plenty of models in 2023. If you remember the early 90s and are a sneakerhead, then you remember the Air Jordan 8. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore during his third championship run. He capped off the three-peat against the Phoenix Suns, and everyone absolutely loved it.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Cherry’ Is Releasing As a Golf Shoe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand has turned another popular Air Jordan style into a golf shoe. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Unbreakablekicks shared images of the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry,” an original makeup of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature shoe that first hit retail in 1997. The latest Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” features the traditional white leather upper but the look is offset by a red textured leather mudguard and matching red outsole. This version of the sneaker features...
